Jailer box office day 8 collection: Rajinikanth film remains strong in second week, aims for 250 crore

Jailer box office: The Rajinikanth action entertainer has entered its second week but continues to churn big numbers at the ticket counters. The film collected ₹10 crore nett in India for all languages on Thursday as per early estimates, as reported by Sacnilk.com. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer stands at a 8-day total of ₹235.65 crore. Also read: Gadar 2 box office day 7 collection: Sunny Deol's film collects ₹283 crore in 1st week, may cross ₹300 crore today

Jailer box office

Rajinikanth in a still from Jailer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jailer hit the screens worldwide on August 10 with an opening figure of ₹48 crore nett in India in all languages. It slowed down on weekdays but gained momentum on Sunday with collection of ₹ 42 crore. After collecting ₹ 36.5 crore on the Independence Day on Tuesday, it slowed down once again with ₹15 crore on Wednesday and ₹10 crore on Thursday. Looking at the craze for the film, it is clear it will comfortably cross the ₹250 crore mark in few days and will then aim for the ₹300 crore mark.

Jailer is little behind Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which released a day later and currently stands at ₹283 crore. Collectively, both the films, along with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, are contributing in boosting the film business once again after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

More about Jailer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Tamil film has attracted diversified audiences with dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Fans in Tamil Nadu held prayers for the success of the film which is said to have been on a big budget of over ₹200 crore. Jailer stars Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and comedian Yogi Babu with Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in cameo appearances. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth on a spiritual vacation

Day before Jailer release, Rajinikanth had left for the Himalayas. He visited the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand recently and also meditated at a cave in Pandavkholi. He was in Jharkhand on Thursday where he spent an hour meditating at Yagoda ashram in Ranchi. He had also met Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan and visited the Chinnamastika temple at Rajrappa in adjoining Ramgarh district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10