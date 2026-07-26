Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3: Vijay's final film sees 34% jump, inches closer to 100 crore mark

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3: CM Vijay's film finally released in theatres on July 23. The film received a mixed-to-negative response from critics, with many criticising its storyline. While the film took a decent start at the box office, it saw a massive 50% drop on its second day. However, it appears to have recovered now.

Jana Nayagan box office performance

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3: Actor-politician Vijay starring political thriller

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According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected ₹42.70 crore on its opening day. However, on day two, its first Friday, the film witnessed a 50% dip in collections, earning only ₹21.51 crore. On its first Saturday, though, the film registered a 34.8% jump, collecting ₹28.50 crore across 12,299 shows. This brings the film's total India gross collection to ₹108.93 crore, while its domestic net collection stands at ₹92.35 crore.

The film was originally scheduled to release in January this year but was delayed due to issues between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). When it finally hit theatres, one of the film's actors, Anandhi Ajay, posted an emotional video on Instagram expressing her disappointment after learning that all her scenes had been edited out of the film.

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{{^usCountry}} She said in Tamil, "Actually, I have acted in several films, and a lot of my scenes have been edited out. However, I have never been sad or regretted it. But I feel bad that the scene I acted in for Jana Nayagan got edited out. That is because Jana Nayagan was the first film I committed to during my comeback. I waited for one and a half years for the release of this film. On top of that, I had a combination scene with sir (Vijay). I went to the theatre so happily, thinking, 'Okay, my scene will be there. The combination scene with Thalapathy will be there.' I went in with that thought and never expected it to be edited out. I feel so unlucky, but it's okay." About Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said in Tamil, "Actually, I have acted in several films, and a lot of my scenes have been edited out. However, I have never been sad or regretted it. But I feel bad that the scene I acted in for Jana Nayagan got edited out. That is because Jana Nayagan was the first film I committed to during my comeback. I waited for one and a half years for the release of this film. On top of that, I had a combination scene with sir (Vijay). I went to the theatre so happily, thinking, 'Okay, my scene will be there. The combination scene with Thalapathy will be there.' I went in with that thought and never expected it to be edited out. I feel so unlucky, but it's okay." About Jana Nayagan {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by H. Vinoth, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The film revolves around Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay), who finds himself raising Viji (Mamitha Baiju) to become a strong woman and join the army. However, a looming threat returns in the form of John Himmler (Bobby Deol). An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, "Jana Nayagan carries all the shortcomings of Anil Ravipudi's Bhagavanth Kesari and more in its Tamil adaptation; H. Vinoth adds to the fluff and leaves you wanting more."