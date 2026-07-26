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Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3: Vijay's final film sees 34% jump, inches closer to 100 crore mark

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3: Vijay's final film saw a drop in collections on day 2 but seems to have made a recovery on first Saturday.

Published on: Jul 26, 2026, 07:34:15 IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3: CM Vijay's film finally released in theatres on July 23. The film received a mixed-to-negative response from critics, with many criticising its storyline. While the film took a decent start at the box office, it saw a massive 50% drop on its second day. However, it appears to have recovered now.

Jana Nayagan box office performance

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3: Actor-politician Vijay starring political thriller
Jana Nayagan box office collection day 3: Actor-politician Vijay starring political thriller

According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected 42.70 crore on its opening day. However, on day two, its first Friday, the film witnessed a 50% dip in collections, earning only 21.51 crore. On its first Saturday, though, the film registered a 34.8% jump, collecting 28.50 crore across 12,299 shows. This brings the film's total India gross collection to 108.93 crore, while its domestic net collection stands at 92.35 crore.

The film was originally scheduled to release in January this year but was delayed due to issues between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). When it finally hit theatres, one of the film's actors, Anandhi Ajay, posted an emotional video on Instagram expressing her disappointment after learning that all her scenes had been edited out of the film.

Helmed by H. Vinoth, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The film revolves around Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay), who finds himself raising Viji (Mamitha Baiju) to become a strong woman and join the army. However, a looming threat returns in the form of John Himmler (Bobby Deol). An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, "Jana Nayagan carries all the shortcomings of Anil Ravipudi's Bhagavanth Kesari and more in its Tamil adaptation; H. Vinoth adds to the fluff and leaves you wanting more."

 
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