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Jana Nayagan box office collection day 6: Vijay's last film drops 25% on first Tuesday, crosses 143 crore in India

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 6: Thalapathy Vijay's final film before politics sees a sharp weekday dip after mixed reviews, despite a strong opening.

Updated on: Jul 29, 2026, 07:13:18 IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Jana Nayagan box office collection day 6: Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay's political action drama Jana Nayagan hit the screens with huge expectations as it marks his last film as an actor as he is all set to enter into the politics. Though the film has registered a successful opening at the box office, the numbers have dipped drastically on the weekdays. Despite the star power, Jana Nayagan was received with mixed to negative responses by the audience and critics thus plummeting its overall collections during the first week.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 6: Vijay's final film struggles on weekdays with a 25% drop on 1st Tuesday
Jana Nayagan box office collection day 6: Vijay's final film struggles on weekdays with a 25% drop on 1st Tuesday

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan starring Vijay earned 8 crore net from around 10,413 shows across the country. The film recorded an average occupancy of 19.8 percent, a noticeable fall from first Monday's 21.7 percent and Sunday's 44.7 percent, reflecting the weekday slowdown. The latest numbers take the film's total India net collection to 143.40 crore.

Compared to Monday's 10.65 crore net collection, the film registered another drop of nearly 25 percent on Tuesday. Overall, its day-six earnings are over 81 percent lower than its opening day collection of 42.70 crore.

Jana Nayagan began its theatrical run with a strong 42.70 crore net on Thursday. Collections fell to 21.15 crore on Friday before recovering over the weekend with 28.90 crore on Saturday and 32 crore on Sunday. However, the film witnessed a sharp decline on Monday with 10.65 crore, followed by another dip to 8 crore on Tuesday.

Can the second weekend help?

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s final film before he decides to give up acting and go into politics. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Narain co-star in the film. Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay) is determined to turn Viji (Mamitha Baiju), a timid village girl, into a confident and fearless young woman who joins the army. He finds that he has crossed paths with his childhood rival John Himmler (Bobby Deol) during the process.

Before its release, Jana Nayagan was stuck in CBFC since January 2026. Then, certain scenes from the movie were leaked on the internet. Then, HD print was leaked and arrests were made eventually. Recently, the movie's makers arranged a success meet in Chennai. The director unveiled that six scenes, including two comedy scenes starring Vijay, two action, and two emotional scenes were cut from the movie. He further added that those deleted scenes would be added to the prints from next week onwards.

 
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