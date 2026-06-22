Quote of the day by Thalapathy Vijay: 'If you lose an opportunity, don't fill your eyes with tears as it may hide…'

Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is celebrated not only for his remarkable journey from cinema to politics but also for the inspiring messages he has shared over the years. As the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu turns a year older on June 22, let's revisit one of his most memorable quotes on resilience, optimism, and embracing new opportunities. Vijay, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, encourages people to embrace failures as opportunities for growth. (@TNDIPRNEWS)

In a 2022 interview with NDTV, Vijay said, "If you lose an opportunity, don't fill your eyes with tears as it may hide another opportunity. Just make it easy and take it easy." (Also read: Quote of the day by Rajinikanth: ‘Spirituality gives me a lot of power; more than name, fame and money, I seek…' )

What Vijay's quote means At its core, Vijay's quote is about resilience and optimism in the face of disappointment. He suggests that dwelling on missed opportunities can prevent us from noticing new possibilities that may be waiting ahead.

The message encourages people to accept setbacks as a natural part of life rather than viewing them as permanent failures. By advising people to "take it easy," Vijay highlights the importance of maintaining perspective, staying calm, and trusting that better opportunities can emerge from difficult situations.

His words reflect a positive mindset that values adaptability and perseverance over regret.