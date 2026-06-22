Quote of the day by Thalapathy Vijay: 'If you lose an opportunity, don't fill your eyes with tears as it may hide…'
Vijay's inspiring quote offers a powerful lesson on dealing with setbacks, urging people to stay optimistic and remain open to new opportunities.
Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is celebrated not only for his remarkable journey from cinema to politics but also for the inspiring messages he has shared over the years. As the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu turns a year older on June 22, let's revisit one of his most memorable quotes on resilience, optimism, and embracing new opportunities.
In a 2022 interview with NDTV, Vijay said, "If you lose an opportunity, don't fill your eyes with tears as it may hide another opportunity. Just make it easy and take it easy." (Also read: Quote of the day by Rajinikanth: ‘Spirituality gives me a lot of power; more than name, fame and money, I seek…' )
What Vijay's quote means
At its core, Vijay's quote is about resilience and optimism in the face of disappointment. He suggests that dwelling on missed opportunities can prevent us from noticing new possibilities that may be waiting ahead.
The message encourages people to accept setbacks as a natural part of life rather than viewing them as permanent failures. By advising people to "take it easy," Vijay highlights the importance of maintaining perspective, staying calm, and trusting that better opportunities can emerge from difficult situations.
His words reflect a positive mindset that values adaptability and perseverance over regret.
Why Vijay's message resonates today
In an era marked by intense competition and constant pressure to succeed, Vijay's advice offers a valuable reminder that failure does not define a person's future. Whether it's career setbacks, academic challenges, or personal disappointments, his quote encourages people to move forward with hope rather than frustration.
The message is particularly relevant for young people navigating uncertainty, reminding them that one missed chance does not close the door on future success.
About Vijay
Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay, born on June 22, 1974, is an Indian politician and former film star who has served as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu since May 2026. He leads the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as its founder and president. Before entering politics, Vijay was one of Tamil cinema's most prominent actors and among the highest-paid performers in the country, earning numerous honours, including Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and South Indian International Movie Awards.