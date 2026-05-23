Jana Nayagan co-producer meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, internet wants to know release date of the delayed film

C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister earlier this month in a ceremony attended by his family and hundreds of supporters. However, Vijay's last film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, has been in limbo for five months. The H Vinoth directorial has been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after it was sent to the revising committee days before its intended January release. On Saturday, Lohith NK met CM Vijay to congratulate him. However, fans were more interested in getting an update about the film.

Lohith NK meets Vijay

Lohith NK congratulated Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu CM.

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In the picture shared by Lohith NK on his X account, he was seen presenting a bouquet of flowers to Vijay. In the caption, he wrote, “Vijay anna has always been someone I’ve admired deeply and every time I meet him, the warmth, affection and simplicity remain exactly the same.”

He added, “Had memorable moments to cherish (red heart emoticon). Wishing & hoping he continues to create a great impact.”

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{{^usCountry}} In the comments sections, fans asked to give an update on the release date of Jana Nayagan. One commented, “Jananayagan release date update sir!” Another said, “Waiting for the release of Jana Nayagan.” A comment read, “Announce #JanaNayagan release date asap sir.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the comments sections, fans asked to give an update on the release date of Jana Nayagan. One commented, “Jananayagan release date update sir!” Another said, “Waiting for the release of Jana Nayagan.” A comment read, “Announce #JanaNayagan release date asap sir.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the producer of Jana Nayagan, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, spoke to the press after he was spotted at a temple on Friday evening. “This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told, we’re waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings. Release date will be (announced) as soon as we get censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it in a grand way throughout the world,” said the producer. More about the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the producer of Jana Nayagan, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, spoke to the press after he was spotted at a temple on Friday evening. “This is not the place to talk about Jana Nayagan. I came for temple darshan. But as I told, we’re waiting for certificate to come. I am sure that they’re going to give it anytime soon. We’ll release at the earliest. This is not the place to talk about anything else, thank you. I came here to take God’s blessings. Release date will be (announced) as soon as we get censor certificate. We’ll announce it well in advance once the censor certificate is in our hands. And we’ll release it in a grand way throughout the world,” said the producer. More about the film {{/usCountry}}

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Jana Nayagan has been billed as the final film of actor Vijay. It was set for release in theatres on January 9, but was delayed after CBFC did not certify it in time. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.

The film has been stuck without a censor certificate for several months. Reports indicate that the film was first screened for the CBFC examining committee in December 2025. The committee reportedly suggested several cuts and indicated that the film could receive a U/A certificate once the changes were made. Producers are said to have accepted the recommendations and resubmitted the film.

However, the situation changed when complaints about certain scenes led to the film being referred to a revising committee, causing further delays. The prolonged certification process has disrupted the film’s release plans, international schedules, and distribution agreements. Vijay has since alleged ‘conspiracy’ over the film’s delay, blaming the then-ruling parties for it. He also alleged that news about his personal life was deliberately leaked closer to the elections.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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