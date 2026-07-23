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Jana Nayagan movie review release live updates: Vijay's final film arrives with a bang, theatres housefull across TN

By Abhimanyu Mathur
Jul 23, 2026 09:29 am IST

Jana Nayagan movie review live: Vijay's final film has released in theatres after a seven-month delay, which saw its star become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

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Jana Nayagan release live: The H Vinoth-directed film is touted to be Vijay's last.

Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Thalapathy Vijay is back on the screen, one final time, as his last film, Jana Nayagan, arrives in theatres after a seven-month delay ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 23, 2026 09:29 am IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Free movie tickets from TVK

    News Arena reported that TVK cadres distribute free Jana Nayagan movie tickets to street vendors in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai.

  • Jul 23, 2026 09:24 am IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Overseas box office estimate

    Jana Nayagan is poised to rake in over $2 million from the US alone on its debut. This would be a new record for Vijay, beating Leo, and only behind Rajinikanth's Coolie in the all-time list for Tamil films.

  • Jul 23, 2026 09:19 am IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Massive advance bookings for film

    The advance bookings for the film opened on July 19. By release, it sold over 1 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing 22 crore, the third-best for a Vijay film ever.

  • Jul 23, 2026 09:17 am IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Title card introduces ‘CM Vijay’

    The film's title card for Vijay introduces him for the first time as Honourable Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, instead of Thalapathy.

  • Jul 23, 2026 09:05 am IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Theatres urge fans not to bring kids

    Chennai's ASG Cinemas tweeted on Thursday morning: “#JanaNayagan is officially A-Rated and all set for an intense theatrical experience. This film is strictly for audiences aged 18+ only! We kindly request parents not to bring children to the theatre!”

  • Jul 23, 2026 08:58 am IST

    Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Theatres turn into celebrations

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