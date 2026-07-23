Jana Nayagan movie review release live updates: Vijay's final film arrives with a bang, theatres housefull across TN
Jana Nayagan movie review live: Vijay's final film has released in theatres after a seven-month delay, which saw its star become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Thalapathy Vijay is back on the screen, one final time, as his last film, Jana Nayagan, arrives in theatres after a seven-month delay ...Read More
• Starring Vijay as a do-gooder, the film also features Bobby Deol as the antagonist alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain.
• A political thriller, Jana Nayagan is helmed by H Vinoth and is partly inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.
• Jana Nayagan was heavily publicised as Vijay's final film before the superstar-turned-politician leaves films to focus on his political career.
• Jana Nayagan was set to release in January, but was delayed after it could not obtain the certification from the CBFC.
• A long legal battle between the makers and the censor board followed as KVN Productions, the banner behind the film, claimed monetary losses due to the delay.
• In the meantime, Vijay’s TVK won the TN Assembly Elections, and the star took oath as the state’s CM, further delaying the film.
• The film was eventually cleared by the CBFC in July with an A-rating and set its release date as July 23.
• The advance bookings for the film opened on July 19 and sold over 1 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing ₹22 crore.
• The film's release has been turned into a festival by Vijay's fans and the cadre of his party TVK, who are eager to celebrate his 'farewell' from the screen.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 23, 2026 09:29 am IST
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Free movie tickets from TVK
News Arena reported that TVK cadres distribute free Jana Nayagan movie tickets to street vendors in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai.
- Jul 23, 2026 09:24 am IST
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Overseas box office estimate
Jana Nayagan is poised to rake in over $2 million from the US alone on its debut. This would be a new record for Vijay, beating Leo, and only behind Rajinikanth's Coolie in the all-time list for Tamil films.
- Jul 23, 2026 09:19 am IST
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Massive advance bookings for film
The advance bookings for the film opened on July 19. By release, it sold over 1 million tickets for the first day alone in India, grossing ₹22 crore, the third-best for a Vijay film ever.
- Jul 23, 2026 09:17 am IST
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Title card introduces ‘CM Vijay’
The film's title card for Vijay introduces him for the first time as Honourable Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, instead of Thalapathy.
- Jul 23, 2026 09:05 am IST
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Theatres urge fans not to bring kids
Chennai's ASG Cinemas tweeted on Thursday morning: “#JanaNayagan is officially A-Rated and all set for an intense theatrical experience. This film is strictly for audiences aged 18+ only! We kindly request parents not to bring children to the theatre!”
- Jul 23, 2026 08:58 am IST
Jana Nayagan movie review LIVE: Theatres turn into celebrations