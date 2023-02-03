Janhvi Kapoor hasn’t signed any Tamil film, Boney Kapoor issues statement; requests media 'to not spread false rumours'

Producer Boney Kapoor on Friday took to Twitter to put to rest rumours surrounding his daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s Tamil cinema debut. He clarified that the actor has not signed any Tamil film at the moment. The producer also requested media to not spread 'false rumours' about Janhvi's Tamil debut. Also read: Liger director Puri Jagganadh says Janhvi Kapoor was first choice for film, but 'Karan Johar suggested' Ananya Panday

Janhvi, who was last seen in survival thriller Mili (2022), is yet to officially sign any project in the south Indian film industries. Recently, reports had surfaced that Janhvi has been approached to star opposite Arya in Paiyaa 2, which will be directed by N Linguswamy. Reacting to the rumours about Janhvi’s Tamil debut, Boney Kapoor tweeted on Friday, “Dear media friends. This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumours."

Meanwhile, there are also rumours that Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu cinema debut opposite actor Jr NTR in filmmaker Koratala Siva’s upcoming yet-untitled project. The film marks Jr NTR’s reunion with Siva after Janatha Garage. As per reports, Janhvi has already signed the project. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement. Earlier, it was revealed by the makers that Janhvi could have to made her Telugu cinema debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-Indian film Liger (2022). The film eventually went to Ananya Panday.

Janhvi has been vocal about her wish to act opposite Telugu actors, especially Vijay Deverakonda and Jr NTR. In a 2022 interview with The Hindu, she had said: “NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, I’d like to work with all of them. They are so talented and the kind of movies that come out from the Telugu industry are huge. One of my all-time favourite Telugu movies is Bommarillu featuring Genelia and Sidharth. I must’ve watched it several times. I also loved Pokiri and Janatha Garage. NTR Jr is such a fine actor.”

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the survival thriller Mili, a remake of the Malayalam film Helen, which was produced by her Boney Kapoor. Next, Janhvi will be seen in Dostana 2. She also has Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan, and Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

