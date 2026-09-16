Jason Sanjay says dad Vijay will not promote his debut film Sigma: ‘He's the CM, has so much responsibility’

Rumours abound that Jason Sanjay is mad at his father, actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, since his mother, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce, but the debutant remains respectful when he talks about his father. As he promotes his upcoming film Sigma, Jason has even said he’s happy about his father becoming the CM.

Jason Sanjay says Vijay will not promote Sigma

Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, wants to become a director, and his debut film, Sigma, will be released soon.

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As Jason promoted Sigma in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he was inundated with questions about his father, Vijay. When asked a quality he imbibed from his father, the debutant said punctuality. When asked if his father gave him anything for his first film, as stars often pad their children and ensure their debut goes smoothly, Jason only smiled and said, “Everyone, all of them,” pointing towards the audience cheering. This comes after reports claimed that Jason dropped his father’s initial ‘V’ for Sigma and chose his mother’s initial ‘S’ instead.

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{{^usCountry}} “I felt very happy. It was obviously a very happy moment for me and everyone around him,” said Jason, talking about Vijay becoming the CM, even though a fan screamed ‘no politics’ from the sidelines. When asked if his father would ‘contribute’ to Sigma, he replied, “He is waiting for the release, and, you know, he’s just…” When interrupted and asked if Vijay will promote Sigma with him, Jason replied, “No, no. Because I want the promotion to be about the film. I don’t want that to overlap. And obviously, he’s the CM today. So, he has so much responsibility. He’s just waiting to see what I’ve done. He’s also very excited.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I felt very happy. It was obviously a very happy moment for me and everyone around him,” said Jason, talking about Vijay becoming the CM, even though a fan screamed ‘no politics’ from the sidelines. When asked if his father would ‘contribute’ to Sigma, he replied, “He is waiting for the release, and, you know, he’s just…” When interrupted and asked if Vijay will promote Sigma with him, Jason replied, “No, no. Because I want the promotion to be about the film. I don’t want that to overlap. And obviously, he’s the CM today. So, he has so much responsibility. He’s just waiting to see what I’ve done. He’s also very excited.” {{/usCountry}}

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Jason also spoke about liking Telugu movies, calling SS Rajamouli’s 2010 Sunil-starrer Maryada Ramanna and Trivikram Srinivas’ 2010 Mahesh Babu-starrer Khaleja his favourite films.

Jason Sanjay’s debut film Sigma

Sigma will mark Jason Sanjay’s debut as a director. The film was initially supposed to be released on July 31. However, it was postponed as Vijay’s much-delayed final film, Jana Nayagan, finally hit screens on July 23. It was supposed to be released in January, but was delayed because the CBFC did not certify the film.

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Produced by Lyca Productions, Sigma is a heist comedy that stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Yog Japee, Sheela Rajkumar, Raju Sundaram, and others. Thaman S composed the film’s music. It will finally be released in Tamil and Telugu on October 2. Jason has described the film in the past as the story of a man fighting for his identity.