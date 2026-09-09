Amid rumours of rift with dad, CM Vijay, Jason Sanjay reacts to TVK chants at event for his debut film Sigma

Jason had to halt his speech as the cheers got louder. Sundeep could be seen grinning, and even Faria turned back to look at the crowd. The debutant could be seen nodding and smiling as the host tried to increase the volume and check whether they could be heard over the audience. Soon, the fans began chanting ‘TVK’ and didn’t stop till Jason gave them a thumbs-up.

As he took to the stage, Jason said he was happy to kick off the promotions for Sigma in Salem, where he shot part of the film. “Salem has given me positive memories, so thank you, Salem,” he said. He thanked his film’s team on stage, and when he said, “A special thanks to my family,” the crowd cheered loudly.

A pre-release event for the debut film of Tamil superstar CM C Joseph Vijay ’s son, Jason Sanjay , titled Sigma, was held in Salem on Tuesday evening. It was attended by the film’s cast and crew, including lead actors Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah. Amid rumours of a rift between Vijay and Jason, the debutant filmmaker was interrupted by chants of TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, his father’s party). Here’s how he reacted.

After the sound was adjusted, Jason continued his speech and said, “We’ve all had a Sigma moment in our lives. We’ve faced big troubles due to the decisions we’ve made, but have risen from them. I believe this story about a common man is one that everyone can relate to.” The audience also became louder as he spoke about his parents.

When the host asked Jason what the first film he watched was, he smiled and said Thirumalai. He also stated that he was only three years old when he saw Vijay and Jyotika's 2003 romantic drama. When asked whom he made the first call to inform that he was officially a director, he replied, “To my amma (mother). She was very happy.”

At the event, Sundeep also called Vijay ‘the identity of our film and our biggest inspiration’. Jason seemed to agree with him, smiling.