Amid rumours of rift with dad, CM Vijay, Jason Sanjay reacts to TVK chants at event for his debut film Sigma
Jason Sanjay is debuting as a director with the heist comedy Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah. Know all about it.
A pre-release event for the debut film of Tamil superstar CM C Joseph Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, titled Sigma, was held in Salem on Tuesday evening. It was attended by the film’s cast and crew, including lead actors Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah. Amid rumours of a rift between Vijay and Jason, the debutant filmmaker was interrupted by chants of TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, his father’s party). Here’s how he reacted.
Jason Sanjay interrupted by TVK chants at Sigma event
As he took to the stage, Jason said he was happy to kick off the promotions for Sigma in Salem, where he shot part of the film. “Salem has given me positive memories, so thank you, Salem,” he said. He thanked his film’s team on stage, and when he said, “A special thanks to my family,” the crowd cheered loudly.
Jason had to halt his speech as the cheers got louder. Sundeep could be seen grinning, and even Faria turned back to look at the crowd. The debutant could be seen nodding and smiling as the host tried to increase the volume and check whether they could be heard over the audience. Soon, the fans began chanting ‘TVK’ and didn’t stop till Jason gave them a thumbs-up.
After the sound was adjusted, Jason continued his speech and said, “We’ve all had a Sigma moment in our lives. We’ve faced big troubles due to the decisions we’ve made, but have risen from them. I believe this story about a common man is one that everyone can relate to.” The audience also became louder as he spoke about his parents.
When the host asked Jason what the first film he watched was, he smiled and said Thirumalai. He also stated that he was only three years old when he saw Vijay and Jyotika's 2003 romantic drama. When asked whom he made the first call to inform that he was officially a director, he replied, “To my amma (mother). She was very happy.”
At the event, Sundeep also called Vijay ‘the identity of our film and our biggest inspiration’. Jason seemed to agree with him, smiling.
Rumours of rift between Vijay and Jason Sanjay
After news broke that Sangeetha Sornalingam had filed for divorce from Vijay, rumours of a rift between father and son began circulating. In March, there were reports that Jason had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. The same month, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding together, dressed in matching gold outfits. In July, there was speculation that Jason had dropped ‘V’ from his name, opting for ‘S’ to honour his mother instead. In August, Sangeeta withdrew her divorce petition. Neither Vijay nor Jason confirmed nor spoke publicly about the family rift.
About Jason Sanjay’s Sigma
Sigma will mark Jason Sanjay’s debut as a director. The film was initially supposed to be released on July 31. However, it was postponed as Vijay’s much-delayed final film, Jana Nayagan, finally hit screens on July 23. Produced by Lyca Productions, Sigma is a heist comedy that stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Yog Japee, Sheela Rajkumar, Raju Sundaram, and others. Thaman S composed the film’s music.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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