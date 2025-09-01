Jyotika gets backlash for old comment on south cinema not featuring her on posters; internet points out her old films

If you’re wondering why the internet is flooded with posters of Jyotika’s old films, it’s because a resurfaced comment from her Shaitaan promotion has irked people. The actor claimed in the year-old video that not many South films had her face on the poster, prompting many to pull out her old posters. Here’s what happened. Jyotika is being called out on the internet for saying south cinema hardly ever put her on the posters.

What did Jyotika say?

Cinema Express reported that during the promotional run for Shaitaan, in which she starred alongside Ajay Devgn and Madhavan, Jyotika said, I have worked with several male actors in South India. My recent film was with Mammootty. If I had learnt one thing after so many years, it was how you give away. He (Ajay) has been selfless with this film.”

Further, also reportedly added, “Even in the posters, you can see this. When I do a film down South with my heroes, who would put my face so prominently? It's been a pleasure to act with Mammootty sir and Ajay. These are real stalwarts of cinema, I feel. They are giving back to cinema.”

Internet reacts

The internet was not happy with Jyotika making this claim, pointing out that there were many times she was featured prominently along with her male co-star on film posters. Numerous X (formerly Twitter) users began sharing posters of films like Kaakha Kaakha, Dum Dum Dum, Kushi and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, reminding her that she was, in fact, featured on these posters.

“Acted in Kollywood, made her salary, married Suriya & living a peaceful life in the South where people cherish this couple. Nothing wrong in appreciating colleagues there , but don’t compare & talk bad about South — such a chameleon low-life you are, #Jyothika,” wrote on miffed X user, sharing her posters. Another wrote, “Even in movies where she is just a glam girl/small cameo she was in movie posters.”

Jyotika was last seen in Tamil in the 2021 film Udanpirappe. After that, she starred in the 2023 Malayalam film Kaathal—The Core. She was most recently seen in the Hindi films Shaitaan and Srikanth in 2024, as well as the Netflix web series Dabba Cartel.