Mohanlal ‘thankful to God’ that Mammootty has recovered, gives update on when he'll be back to work

Actor Mohanlal is happy that his friend, actor Mammootty, has recovered from an unspecified illness. The actor, who posted a picture of himself kissing Mammootty as soon as he heard the news, told Manorama News that he’s ‘thankful to God’ that his friend is alright. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Mammootty's brother Ebrahimkutty moved by ‘whole world’ praying for star's recovery: ‘Crossed vast sea of turmoil’) Mohanlal is happy that his friend Mammootty has recovered from an unspecified illness.

Mohanlal on Mammootty’s health scare

When news broke in March that Mammootty was taking a break from movies because he was sick, Mohanlal had prayed for him in Sabarimala. Talking about it, he said, “I prayed for him in Sabarimala…I prayed elsewhere as well. Whenever I went out, people would ask me about him. So many people prayed for him, and that’s what helped him return to health without any issues. I am very thankful to God for that.”

Mohanlal also revealed that Mammootty had to go on treatment when they were shooting for their film together. “He went for treatment while we were working on Patriot. From what I’ve heard, I understand he’ll be back to work next month. He will start by finishing his dubbing work. Because of his health, there will be medical restrictions for a while before he can shoot,” explained the actor.

Mammotty’s health

In March this year, there were reports that Mammootty was sick and was taking a break from films to receive treatment. His team denied that he had cancer, as per MidDay, calling the rumours false and claiming that the actor was on a break for Ramzan. However, Mohanlal was soon spotted praying for his health in Sabarimala, a move that courted controversy for religious reasons.

On Tuesday, Mammootty’s personal secretary George posted on his behalf on Instagram, writing, “With eyes brimming with joy, I stand before you with folded hands. To those who prayed for me, stood by me, and reassured me that nothing would go wrong-my dearest ones, thank you with endless love.” Numerous celebrities, politicians and fans expressed happiness at the news.

Mohanlal's next film Hridayapoorvam will be released in theatres this Onam. His film with Mammootty titled Patriot will also star Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban.