Mammootty's friend Sreeraman says he had difficulty walking, couldn't taste food when sick: ‘Recovery wasn't overnight’

Malayalam star Mammootty battled an unspecified illness earlier this year and revealed earlier this week that he was fully recovered. While the actor and his family have remained mum on what really happened to him, his friend, actor VK Sreeraman, spoke to Manorama News about what happened. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Mammootty's brother Ebrahimkutty moved by ‘whole world’ praying for star's recovery: ‘Crossed vast sea of turmoil’) Mammootty battled an unspecified illness earlier this year and revealed recently that he was fully recovered.

VK Sreeraman on Mammootty’s health

Sreeraman told the publication that Mammootty received treatment for something and has lost his ability to taste and smell. He said, “In the initial stages, when he called me, he said that food didn’t taste good and he had difficulty walking. But he didn’t talk of any of that as if it was of great importance.” Instead, the friends reportedly talked of everything from agriculture to the state of roads in Kerala and politics.

The actor also revealed that when Mammootty called to tell him he had recovered, there was more relief than excitement in his voice. Mentioning that the star’s recovery didn’t happen overnight, Sreeraman said, “He called and said he passed the test. There was no excitement, but I know he was relieved. Although I was happy, I didn’t show it. I said I knew he could do it, and he called me a know-it-all.” According to Sreeraman, Mammootty is now waiting for the doctor’s go-ahead to get back to work, as there’s a risk of infection.

Mammootty’s health

In March this year, rumours did the rounds that Mammootty had cancer and was taking a break from acting to recuperate. His friend Mohanlal also prayed at Sabarimala for his health. However, his team denied to MidDay that he had cancer. Later, MP John Brittas confirmed to Reporter TV that Mammootty was taking treatment for an illness, but called it a ‘minor health issue’ without revealing much. Mammootty’s personal secretary George posted on his behalf on Instagram that he was now recovered.