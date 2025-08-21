Mammootty's brother Ebrahimkutty moved by ‘whole world’ praying for star's recovery: ‘Crossed vast sea of turmoil’

After remaining mum for weeks, Malayalam star Mammootty shared on social media through his personal secretary, George, that he had battled an unspecified health crisis and emerged victorious. His brother Ebrahimkutty penned an emotional note on Facebook about his recovery, moved that the ‘whole world’ prayed for his brother. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Mammootty confirms recovery from health issues; Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier celebrate) Ebrahimkutty expressed relief that his brother Mammootty had recovered from a health scare.

Mammootty’s brother on his recovery

Ebrahimkutty, who is also an actor, began his note by stating that he feels relieved that his brother Mammootty is fully recovered. He wrote, “ I am now revelling in a sense of relief one feels after crossing a vast sea of dark clouds and turmoil. All the suppressed anxieties have subsided. Now, it is time for a comeback,” hinting that Mammootty will return to shooting films soon.

He added that wherever he went, people would ask him about his brother’s health, “For a long time, wherever I went, everyone’s enquiry was only about Ichakka. During my travels for serial shoots, at railway stations, bus stands, on the streets, and at shooting locations, wherever I went, people would come and ask lovingly, Mammukka is okay, right? The expression on their faces upon hearing my yes showed the depth of their love for him.”

Ebrahimkutty wrote that he was moved by everyone praying for his brother because, while the health scare wasn’t serious, it had him worried. “The whole world is praying for one person?! Yes. All the world I saw had been in prayer, wishing for Ichakka’s health to be restored. Though the situation wasn’t extremely grave, a lump remained in my heart. I prayed in every breath… along with crores and crores of people. Now that all the crises have been overcome, it is a relief like having swum across a sea,” he wrote.

Mammootty’s brother concluded by thanking everyone for their love, writing, “Thank you, to those who carried unconditional love for Ichakka; to those who prayed; to those who ardently wished for his return… And to every human being and God.”

Mammootty’s health scare

While there has been speculation that Mammootty has been suffering from a health issue since March this year, he and his team refused to confirm anything. Mohanlal even prayed for his health at Sabarimala. Mammootty’s team denied that he had cancer. On Tuesday, George posted on behalf of Mammootty on Instagram, writing, “With eyes brimming with joy, I stand before you with folded hands. To those who prayed for me, stood by me, and reassured me that nothing would go wrong-my dearest ones, thank you with endless love.” Numerous celebrities and politicians expressed happiness that Mammootty had recovered.