Amid health scare, Mammootty, 73, seen in new pic exuding ‘boss vibes’; relieved fans call it ‘return of the king’

Recently, Rajya Sabha MP and Malayalam superstar Mammootty's friend John Brittas revealed that Mammootty is suffering from a minor health complication. This led to fans speculating if the actor was well. Now, a photo of the actor has surfaced on the internet, sending fans into a frenzy over his comeback. Mammootty's new picture leaves fans excited for his comeback.

On Tuesday, George Sebastian, a close associate of Mammootty, shared a photo of the actor sitting on a chair and casually looking at his phone. The actor looked effortlessly stylish in a green shirt, which he paired with white trousers and white shoes. The photo was clicked by photographer Nazir Mohammed, and the caption read, "Nothing serious, it’s just a chat time."

Fans couldn't contain their excitement over his new look. One of the comments read, "What is Malayalam cinema without you brother. Boss is coming." Another commented, "Expecting a mass entry." Another said, "The king is back...!" Someone else wrote, "Boss is back." A fan added, "The waiting period is over. It's time! The Return of the King."

Speaking to Reporter TV, John Brittas confirmed that the actor is dealing with health issues, but it’s not as alarming as some reports suggest. "Mammootty is suffering from a minor health complication and is currently receiving treatment. He is okay, and I just had a phone conversation with him," he said.

Mammootty’s recent and upcoming films

Mammootty was last seen in the movie Bazooka. The action thriller, directed by Deeno Dennis, also featured Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead role. He will next be seen in the Malayalam crime thriller Kalamkaval, helmed by Jithin K. Jose. The film stars Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles, with Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 1 August.

Apart from this, he also has a film titled Patriot with Mohanlal. Speaking about the film, Mohanlal told Sri Lankan media, "This is my second visit [to the country], because we had a previous schedule. We’re doing a big film. Big film, in the sense, star cast – myself, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchako Boban and many others. The name of the movie is ‘Patriot’."