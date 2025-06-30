Shine Tom Chacko opens up about Mammootty's support after his father's death: ‘He told me not to let grief consume me’

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was involved in a tragic road accident while travelling with his family in Salem on 6 June. The accident claimed the life of his father, CP Chacko, while Shine sustained multiple injuries. In a recent interview with Cue Studio, the actor opened up about the harrowing experience and expressed gratitude for Mammootty’s unwavering support in the aftermath. Shine Tom Chacko recalls Mammootty's advice after his father's death.

Shine Tom Chacko on tragic car crash

Shine Tom Chacko recalled how he had recently replaced his smoking habit with biscuits, even waking up in the middle of the night to ask his father for some while travelling with his family. He shared that the next thing he remembered was seeing his father after the accident — a heartbreaking moment, as his father never spoke to them again.

Shine Tom Chacko recalls Mammootty's words

The actor recalled how Mammootty supported him after his father’s death and said, “He didn’t say much, but he said exactly what I needed to hear. He told me not to let grief consume me, to stay grounded.”

He added, “Mammukka himself was going through a difficult time but still took the effort to call. He told me he never saw me as a troublesome boy. He said you just have to change certain things. Everything will be fine. We’ll change and move forward, and everything else will follow.”

About the accident

Shine was travelling with his father, mother, brother, and driver when their car crashed. The actor suffered multiple fractures, and his mother, brother, and driver also sustained injuries. According to a report in Manorama, the crash took place near Palakottai, close to Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. Despite being taken to hospital, CP Chacko succumbed to his injuries.

Shine Tom Chacko’s recent and upcoming films

The actor was last seen in the Malayalam sports film Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed and produced by Khalid Rahman. He will next be seen in the film Soothravakyam. Helmed by Eugien Kos Chirammel, the film has been postponed to 11 July. Taking to Instagram, the film’s producer, Srikanth Kandragula, posted a statement that read:

“Dear Film Lovers, Due to certain technical reasons, the release date of our upcoming film ‘Soothravakyam’ has been rescheduled. The movie will now hit theatres worldwide on July 11.”