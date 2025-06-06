Shine Tom Chacko's driver reveals what caused accident that killed actor's father, CP Chacko

On Friday, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was travelling with his family when his car met with an accident in Salem. His father, CP Chacko, died, and the actor has been hospitalised. His driver, Aneesh, spoke to Manorama News and revealed how the fatal accident took place. (Also Read: Shine Tom Chacko’s father dies in a car accident, actor admitted to hospital) Shine Tom Chacko has been hospitalised and his father died after a car accident on Friday.

Shine Tom Chacko’s driver reveals what caused accident

Aneesh spoke to the publication and said that Chacko died before he could be taken to the hospital after the accident in Salem. “He left us before we could take him to the hospital. He was behind the driver's seat without seatbelt on, and Shine chettan (elder brother) was sitting in the back. He wasn’t responding when we were taking him to the hospital. But when he became silent on the way, we knew he had died. It crushed our hopes,” said the driver.

Detailing what caused the accident, Aneesh says that they left from Ernakulam to Bengaluru around 10 PM and were at Salem by 6 AM when it happened. He stated that the lorry ahead of them suddenly switched lanes, and the car rammed into it. “We were going at around 80 kmph because it was early,” said the driver. The report also revealed that Shine’s right hand has been injured in the accident, which will need surgery. His mother, Maria Carmel and brother, Joe John Chacko, suffered minor injuries.

Shine Tom Chacko’s father, CP Chacko, dead

An OnManorama report states that Chacko’s body is being kept at Dharmapuri Government Medical College. A postmortem was conducted to determine the cause of death, and it is reported that he suffered from a fatal head injury in the impact of the collision. Shine and his family will return to Thrissur with the body for the funeral.

Shine returned to work recently after his arrest in a drug-related case and being accused of inappropriate behaviour by his co-stars. He received treatment for de-addiction in Thodupuzha. The actor’s friends reportedly said that he was travelling to Bengaluru for further treatment. He was most recently seen in Alappuzha Gymkhana and Good Bad Ugly.