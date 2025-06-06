Shine Tom Chacko’s father dies in a car accident, actor admitted to hospital: Report

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko and his family met with a car accident near Tamil Nadu on Friday. His father, CP Chacko, died on the spot, while the actor has been admitted to a hospital. The family were in a car that was reportedly Bengaluru-bound.

Shine Tom Chacko involved in a car accident

As per a report by Manorama, Shine Tom Chacko was travelling with his whole family at the time of the accident. The actor, along with his mother, brother, and driver, sustained injuries. They were rushed to the hospital soon after the crash.

“The accident took place around 7 am near Palakottai, close to Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, while the family was travelling by car. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle rammed into a lorry in front of them. All five occupants were injured in the incident,” stated the report.

The family were in a car that was reportedly Bengaluru-bound. It was claimed that despite being taken to the hospital, CP Chacko succumbed to his injuries. At the moment, the family is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Palakottai. Several images claiming to be from the car crash have surfaced on social media. Further details about the accident are awaited.

More about Chacko's life and career

Chacko worked as an assistant director for almost a decade before making his acting debut with Gadamma in 2011. He has since appeared in prominent films like Chapters, Annayum Rasoolum, Masala Republic, and Jigarthanda DoubleX. Chacko was most recently seen in the Tamil film Good Bad Ugly.

Recently, Vincy Aloshious alleged that Shine Tom Chacko used drugs and misbehaved with her on the sets of their upcoming Malayalam film Soothravakyam. It was later reported that he to Vincy Aloshious for alleged misconduct at an internal committee meeting held in Kochi. A Matrubhumi report claimed that he pointed out that it was his ‘natural style’ but tendered an apology because it offended Vincy.