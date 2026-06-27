K Bhagyaraj death: Dhanush breaks down; Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and Sivakarthikeyan pay emotional last respects

The Tamil film industry came together in grief as family, friends, colleagues, and thousands of fans gathered in Chennai to pay their final respects to veteran filmmaker, actor, and writer K Bhagyaraj. His mortal remains were kept at his residence near Valluvar Kottam for public homage, where an emotional atmosphere unfolded through the day. Some of South cinema's biggest stars arrived to honour the man whose storytelling left an unforgettable mark on generations of movie lovers.

Dhanush breaks down

K Bhagyaraj death: Dhanush, Nayanthara bid emotional farewell.(X/Twitter)

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Among the first to arrive was Dhanush, who appeared deeply shaken by the loss. The actor stood quietly beside K Bhagyaraj's mortal remains for several moments, visibly emotional. He later embraced Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, the late filmmaker's son and a close friend, offering words of comfort during the difficult moment. In a video shared on X by Taki.com, Dhanush was visibly in tears as he left the residence of the late Tamil filmmaker.

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{{^usCountry}} Not long after, Sivakarthikeyan reached the residence to pay his respects. The actor placed a floral wreath before K Bhagyaraj's body and stood in silence before meeting Shanthanu and other members of the grieving family. He spent time consoling them and expressing his heartfelt condolences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not long after, Sivakarthikeyan reached the residence to pay his respects. The actor placed a floral wreath before K Bhagyaraj's body and stood in silence before meeting Shanthanu and other members of the grieving family. He spent time consoling them and expressing his heartfelt condolences. {{/usCountry}}

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Nayanthara arrived with her husband and director Vignesh Shivan soon after. The couple placed a garland on Bhagyaraj's body before offering condolences to the family. Nayanthara, who has worked with Bhagyaraj's son Shanthanu, was seen wiping away tears while comforting his mother.

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The Tamil Nadu government has announced that Bhagyaraj will be accorded state honours during his funeral in recognition of his immense contribution to Tamil cinema and the state's cultural legacy.

A filmmaker who changed the language of storytelling

Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Erode, Tamil Nadu, K Bhagyaraj's journey into cinema began as an assistant to legendary director Bharathiraja. He first appeared on screen in small roles in films such as 16 Vayathinile (1977) and Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), while continuing to assist Bharathiraja on projects including 16 Vayathinile and Kizhakke Pogum Rail.

As his confidence and talent grew, he began contributing to screenplays, earning writing credits for Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978) and Tik Tik Tik (1981). His directorial debut came with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal in 1979, and around the same time, Bharathiraja's Puthiya Vaarpugal introduced him as a leading man.

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Some of his most loved films include Andha 7 Naatkal (1981), Indru Poi Naalai Vaa (1981), Thooral Ninnu Pochu (1982) and Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), all of which remain fan favourites even today. Across a career that stretched for more than five decades, Bhagyaraj directed over 25 films and acted in more than 75.

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