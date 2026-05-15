‘Why must every love story bloom in Paris?’: Kamal Haasan's appeal to Indian film industry questions production budgets

Tamil superstar and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan released a long statement on his social media. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to the country amid the West Asia conflict, the actor questioned production delays and budgets. He also appealed to the Indian film industry to come together and discuss matters before the burden falls on daily wage workers and crew members.

Kamal Haasan alerts Indian film industry of rising costs

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan had an appeal to the Indian film industry. (AFP)

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Addressing the film fraternity, Kamal wrote, “The continuing crisis in West Asia is deepening, and the world is facing growing pressure on energy, trade, logistics, and economic stability. India, too, is inevitably feeling the impact of rising fuel, energy, logistics, and production costs. For the Indian film industry, this comes at a time when budgets are already escalating, and market recoveries remain uneven. Rising costs will not affect film production alone. Consumer spending patterns for entertainment may also change in the months ahead due to inflationary pressures.”

He pointed out that the burden inevitably falls on producers, workers, theatres, distributors, financiers and the entire ecosystem, adding that every rupee spent must serve the film and not give an appearance of scale. “Let me be clear. Any correction in cinema economics must never come at the cost of workers' wages, safety, dignity, food, transport, accommodation, or humane working conditions. The burden cannot fall on those who labour the hardest.” Instead, Kamal mentioned that the correction could be done in avoiding waste, poor planning, inflated entourage culture, unnecessary foreign travel, and production delays.

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{{^usCountry}} Calls for an industry-wide meeting to solve issues {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calls for an industry-wide meeting to solve issues {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Why must every love story bloom only in Paris, and every honeymoon end in Switzerland? Romance, fortunately, does not require foreign exchange. Indian cinema, and Indians, deserve a little more confidence in themselves and our beautiful country,” wrote Kamal, adding, “I believe this is the right time for a meeting of minds across the Indian cinema industry. I urge an industry-wide conversation between producers, actors, directors, unions, studios, exhibitors, distributors, OTT platforms, and guilds towards an industry-wide dialogue on how we collectively navigate the economic challenges ahead.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why must every love story bloom only in Paris, and every honeymoon end in Switzerland? Romance, fortunately, does not require foreign exchange. Indian cinema, and Indians, deserve a little more confidence in themselves and our beautiful country,” wrote Kamal, adding, “I believe this is the right time for a meeting of minds across the Indian cinema industry. I urge an industry-wide conversation between producers, actors, directors, unions, studios, exhibitors, distributors, OTT platforms, and guilds towards an industry-wide dialogue on how we collectively navigate the economic challenges ahead.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kamal suggested a solution, “Together, we must evolve practical and sustainable operating practices for efficient filmmaking: better shooting discipline, tighter schedules, reduced luxury and entourage expenses, limiting avoidable foreign travel where suitable local alternatives exist, conserving energy across sets and studios, and encouraging sustainable set construction and reuse of materials. Extravagance has often been mistaken for scale. But some of our greatest films were made not with excess, but with clarity, discipline, and conviction.”

He ended the note by pointing out that after a national call for responsible consumption, the Indian film industry must also follow suit. “This is a time for national interest over personal interest,” he wrote, pointing out how they shape culture and thought in this country. He summed it up with, “If we protect the economics of cinema today, we protect the future of cinema tomorrow. With respect and responsibility, Kamal Haasan.”

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This comes after PM Modi appealed to the country to reduce fuel consumption, revive work-from-home, buy less gold, avoid unnecessary foreign travel and more. Last seen in the 2025 film Thug Life, Kamal will star in Nelson Dilipkumar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Rajinikanth. He is also filming for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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