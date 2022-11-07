Kamal Haasan birthday: Shruti Haasan wishes 'bapuji' with a childhood picture as he turns 68

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan turned 68 on Monday. Celebrities like Shruti Haasan, Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj and others penned heartfelt birthday messages for him on social media handles. (Also read: Bollywood writes letters of love for Shah Rukh Khan as he turns 57: Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, and more)

Taking to Instagram Stories, actor-daughter Shruti Haasan shared an unseen black and white picture of Kamal Haasan from his childhood and wrote, “Happy birthday bapuji (father)@ikamalhaasan (birthday cake nazar amulet emojis)”. In the picture, Kamal wore a quirky shirt and smiled while posing for the camera.

Shruti Haasan wishes Kamal Haasan via Instagram Stories for his 68th birthday.

Taking to Twitter handle, actor Manchu Lakshami Prasanna shared a picture of Kamal in white coat and wrote, “Wishing the epitome of excellence, the finest actor a very Happy Birthday @ikamalhaasan guru. May you lead a happy and healthy life. #HBDKamalHaasan.” Actor turned politician R. Sarathkumar shared a picture with Kamal and captioned, “Happy birthday dear friend.” He used ‘HBDKamalHaasan’ as the hashtag on the post. R Sarath Kumar wore a white shirt and Kamal decked up in grey sweater.

Actor-politician Prakash Raj shared a happy picture with Kamal on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for always inspiring us…wish you the best on your day…our dearest @ikamalhaasan…” In the picture, Prakash laughed while looking at Kamal. Reacting to the post, one person commented, “You both are finest actors of India.” Second person wrote, “God bless you both (red heart emoji).” Third person commented, “The real Tamil and Malayalam endorsers.”

Kamal made his acting debut as a child actor with Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma in 1960. He has starred in several films such as Apoorva Raagangal, Moondram Pirai, Hey Ram, Dasavathaaram among others.

Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Shankar’s Indian 2. The film stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in prominent roles. He will also reunite with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for a new yet-untitled Tamil project after 35 years.

