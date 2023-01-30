Kamal Haasan pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary, pens note: 'I am one of those who try to be Gandhi'

Actor Kamal Haasan gave a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Kamal penned a note saying that he tries to be like Mahatma Gandhi. The actor also said that he bowed before the father of the nation. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. (Also Read | Kamal Haasan tells Rahul Gandhi ‘we let happen’ what the Gandhi family went through)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kamal wrote on Twitter in Tamil, "Not a single day has passed in my life without thinking of Gandhi and uttering his name. There are many Gandhians even today who are proof that anyone can become a Gandhi if they try. I am one of those who try to be Gandhi. I bow on the memorial day."

Taking to Twitter, Kamal penned a note.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This isn't the first time that Kamal spoke about Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier this month, speaking with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Kamal talked about his 2000 release Hey Ram which was based on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The film was released in both Tamil and Hindi. Kamal opened up about how he agreed to do the project and what went on behind the camera.

Kamal had said, "It was my way of saying sorry to my Bapu...I talk a lot about Gandhi ji now, but it wasn't like that from the beginning. My father was a 'Congress man' but my environment made me a bitter critic of Gandhi ji when I was in my teens. My father said, 'Just read history, you are talking from today.' But today matters is what... He is a lawyer, but he didn't argue with me on this," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had also said, "Around when I was 24-25, I discovered Gandhi ji on my own and over the years I have exponentially become a fan. To actually correct yourself and say sorry, that's why I made Hey Ram, where I played a parallel assassin, wanting to kill Gandhi ji. As he goes nearer to the person-and the truth-he changes. But it's too late, somebody else does the job that he wanted to do but changed his mind about. That's the story of the film."

Another film on Mahatma Gandhi, Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi recently release in theatres. The film depicts the war between the two opposing ideologies of Gandhi (played by Deepak Antani) and Nathuram Godse (essayed by Chinmay Mandlekar). The film is backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10