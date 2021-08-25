Kamal Haasan shoots promo video for Bigg Boss Tamil 5, see leaked pic from sets

Actor Kamal Haasan is all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil for the fifth time in a row. Ahead of the launch of the fifth season of the reality show, the star shot for a promo video, and a picture from the shoot has leaked on social media.

In the leaked picture, Kamal Haasan is wearing a golden-coloured blazer and a pair of jeans. He’s sporting a thick moustache and salt-and-pepper hair.

With reports suggesting that the promo video will be released in the next week or so; the show is expected to go on the air from September or October.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, who is currently shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, has confirmed that he’s writing a script for Malik director Mahesh Narayanan. Without revealing too many details about the film, Kamal confirmed the collaboration.

It’s worth mentioning that Kamal Haasan recently watched Malik on the sets of Vikram and was later joined by Mahesh Narayanan and actor Fahadh Faasil.

Speaking at a recent media interaction, Kamal opened about the statuses of his upcoming projects. Kamal also shed light on Indian 2, which has been stalled for the last few months. Talking about the film, he said nearly 60% shoot is complete and efforts are being made to resolve the conflicts surrounding the project and finish the pending shooting.

As a part of the same interaction, Kamal confirmed that he is writing a script for Mahesh Narayanan. However, he didn’t divulge any more details.

There are also reports that Kamal will soon commence work on Papanasam 2, the sequel to the Tamil remake of Drishyam. The project will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph, who will complete work on Mohanlal’s 12th Man and begin shooting this project.