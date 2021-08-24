Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Kanchana 3 actor Alexandra Djavi found dead in Goa
tamil cinema

Kanchana 3 actor Alexandra Djavi found dead in Goa

Russian actor Alexandra Djavi had a prominent role in Tamil film Kanchana 3. She featured in the flashback portion of the film.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Alexandra Djavi in a still from Kanchana 3.

Russian actor Alexandra Djavi, who was seen playing a key role in Raghava Lawrencce starrer Tamil horror comedy Kanchana 3, has been found dead in her apartment in Goa.

As per reports, Alexandra was found hanging in her rented flat in North Goa.

Apparently, the police have recorded the statement from her boyfriend who was staying with her in the same apartment. However, he was not present when the incident took place. An investigation is currently underway into the case.

Also read: Kanchana 3 movie review - Raghava Lawrence’s film is loud, annoying and barely entertaining horror-thriller

The police are also looking into an angle of blackmailing involving a Chennai-based photographer into Alexandra’s death.

Alexandra had filed a case of sexual harassment against the photographer in 2019 in Chennai.

In Kanchana 3, Alexandra was paired with Raghava Lawrencce, and she appeared in the flashback portion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil cinema kanchana raghava lawrence
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Aishwarya Rai's first look pic from Ponniyin Selvan leaked. See here

Boomika movie review: Aishwarya Rajesh film visually pleasing, messaging twisted

Popular south actor Nallenai Chitra dies of heart attack

Kamal Haasan renovates ancestral home, Suhasini shares glimpses
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP