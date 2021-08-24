Kanchana 3 actor Alexandra Djavi found dead in Goa

Russian actor Alexandra Djavi, who was seen playing a key role in Raghava Lawrencce starrer Tamil horror comedy Kanchana 3, has been found dead in her apartment in Goa.

As per reports, Alexandra was found hanging in her rented flat in North Goa.

Apparently, the police have recorded the statement from her boyfriend who was staying with her in the same apartment. However, he was not present when the incident took place. An investigation is currently underway into the case.

The police are also looking into an angle of blackmailing involving a Chennai-based photographer into Alexandra’s death.

Alexandra had filed a case of sexual harassment against the photographer in 2019 in Chennai.

In Kanchana 3, Alexandra was paired with Raghava Lawrencce, and she appeared in the flashback portion.