Kanchana 3 review and rating: Raghava Lawrence’s film is loud, annoying and barely entertaining horror-thriller

Kanchana 3

Director: Raghava Lawrencce

Cast: Raghava Lawrencce, Vedhika, Oviya, Nikki Tamboli, Kovai Sarla and Soori

Rating: 2/5

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrencce is back with the fourth instalment to the highly popular and successful Kanchana franchise which kicked off with the 2007 film Muni. Kanchana 3, which has been in the making for quite some time, comes at a time when there’s very little scope for freshness left in the horror genre, given the number of films that have come out in the last few years. Therefore, Lawrencce borrows elements--that worked thrice with the masses--from his own Kanchana films to deliver a horror flick that’s both unfunny and preposterous.

If you’ve seen the previous parts in the franchise, you already know the drill. The story is dated. When Kaali and Rosy are brutally killed, they return as ghosts and use Raghava to avenge their death. Like the previous parts, Kanchana 3 is set in a haunted house and it features three heroines who look glamorous but add no value to the plot. Kovai Sarla and Divyadarshini, as a tag team, return to essay the same roles that made them popular in the last two parts. Unfortunately, they make a mockery of themselves with extremely annoying antics and unfunny comedy sequences.

The film relies heavily on all the elements that worked in the previous instalments. By borrowing ideas from his own films and not displaying creativity in writing, Lawrencce makes Kanchana 3 an excruciatingly painful watch. Even the jokes, which were the highlight of the previous parts, fall flat.

Kanchana 1 and Kanchana 2 had very strong performances from Sarath Kumar and Nithya Menen. As a transgender seeking revenge, Sarath Kumar was phenomenal. In Kanchana 2, Nithya Menen as a differently abled character yearning for revenge after being brutally killed, immediately struck a chord with the masses. The flashback portions worked big time with family audiences and even with general public alike. The flashback episode in Kanchana 3 lacks the emotional heft that the previous parts brought to the story.

Kanchana 3, which is loud, annoying and barely entertaining, should ideally be the last film of the franchise. But Lawrencce has other plans as he announces the next part towards the end of this film. That thought is scarier than this film.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 19:40 IST