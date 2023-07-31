First look of Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja from Kangana Ranaut-starrer Chandramukhi 2 out

Chandramukhi 2 makers and cast shared the first look poster of the much-anticipated movie on Monday. The poster shared by Lyca Productions on Twitter, now renamed X, featured Raghava Lawrence as King Vettaiyan, a role previously portrayed by veteran actor Rajinikanth in the 2005 film Chandramukhi. Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 also stars Kangana Ranaut. Also read: Kangana Ranaut announces Chandramukhi 2 release date

Raghava Lawrence's first look

Raghava Lawrence's look in Chandramukhi 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the poster, Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence's Vettaiyan could be seen descending the staircase of his palace. He had an evil grin as he showcased his grand look – rich green and maroon ethnic clothes and lots of necklaces – for the iconic character from Tamil cinema.

Sharing the poster on Twitter or X, Raghava expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth for his blessings and support in taking on this role. He said, "Thanks to Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth! Here’s presenting you the first look of Vettaiyan (crown emoji). I need all your blessings! Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! (fire emoji)."

Lyca Productions wrote along with the poster, “Back with double the swag and attitude! (wink emoji) Witness Vettaiyan Raja's intimidating presence in @offl_Lawrence's powerful first look from Chandramukhi 2...”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Chandramukhi 2

The film is slated to be released on Ganesh Chaturthi this year in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chemistry between Rajinikanth and Jyothika, as well as Rajinikanth's portrayal of the character in the film gave it a cult following. Chandramukhi itself is reportedly a remake of the Kannada hit Apthamitra, which was originally inspired by the Malayalam classic Manichithrathazhu.

In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film. Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani has composed music for the upcoming film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10