Kanguva 1st poster: Suriya's next promises to be an action-packed thriller, more details will be out on actor's birthday

The first look poster of Suriya and Disha Patani-starrer Kanguva was released by the makers on Thursday. Although Suriya's face was not visible in the first look, it did pique curiosity of the actor's fans. (Also read: Project K first look of Prabhas removed and replaced amid backlash, Twitter reacts: 'Looks like a fan-made poster')

Kanguva first look

Suriya and Disha Patani will be seen in Kanguva.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of Suriya's birthday on July 23, the makers of his next Kanguva, have released the first look poster of the film. The film will see the pairing of Suriya and Disha Patani for the first time. The first look poster only shows a glimpse of the actor's arm carrying a sword. He is seen in a warrior avatar with tribal tattoos on his arm, adorned with amulets that seem to be made out of bones. He also sports long hair.

Helmed by Studio Green Films and UV Creations, the first look was shared on Twitter with, "Each scar carries a story! The King arrives (crown emoticon) Glimpse of Kanguva on 23rd of July!"

Twitter reactions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans reacted to the first look and added to the comments. "Looking absolutely terrific!" said a fan. Another wrote, "Looking great." Many also reacted with fire emoticons.

Some fans also noticed a striking similarity of the scars in the poster with the character of Killmonger from Black Panther, played by actor Michael B Jordan. "Hey Killmonger!! How have you been," read a comment. "Indian killmonger???" asked another.

Director's statement

Earlier this year, director Siva had that said he is looking forward to finishing production on the film soon. "We are delighted to announce the title of Suriya 42 as KANGUVA, who is a man with the power of fire, majestically represented by Suriya on the screen, which will be a memorable, majestic, unique and interesting experience for cinema lovers. We will complete the shooting of the film and announce the release date at the earliest," read the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film has been shot across Goa, Chennai and various other locations. Devi Sri Prasad of Pushpa: The Rise fame will compose the music for the film. The film is slated to hit theatres in early 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10