Karthi turns emotional as he bids adieu to Ponniyin Selvan team, Aishwarya Rai consoles him. Watch

Actor Karthi turned emotional at a promotional event on Tuesday as he bid adieu to the team of Ponniyin Selvan ahead of the release of the second part. A clip has surfaced on social media where Karthi can be seen turning emotional as he talks about being part of the team. Aishwarya Rai and others can be seen consoling him and giving him a hug. Also read: Aishwarya Rai looks breathtaking in white in new photoshoot for Ponniyin Selvan II. See pics

Aishwarya Rai and Karthi at PS 2 event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karthi plays the character of commander Vandhiyathevan in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus. Ponniyin Selvan 2 releases worldwide in cinemas on Friday. As the promotional tour was coming to an end, Karthi got emotional while talking about being part of the team for 135 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Karthi can be seen talking about the overall experience of working on the film. When he becomes emotional for a second, Aishwarya Rai seated next to him, consoles him. Then, he goes on to hug every member of the team present on stage.

Several people reacted to the video with heartbroken emojis. One user wrote: “Feels weird to see him like this. He’s very fun usually (sic).”

Recently, Karthi spoke about why PS 1 couldn’t register the same kind of impact at the box-office in the North as it did in Tamil Nadu. In a media interaction, he said that audiences in the North did find it a bit difficult to follow PS 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karthi opened up on why PS 1 couldn’t receive the same kind of response from audiences in the North vis-à-vis Pushpa and Kantara. “I think they (North audience) found it a little difficult to understand. That’s what I felt from my understanding of the reception. Imagine reading a novel with so many character names, you forget some of them when you reach the tenth page. Think that’s what happened with them,” Karthi said.

He further added that post the OTT release of PS1, they were able to get it. “I’ve been told they understood better. Therefore, I feel they will receive PS 2 better when it releases in cinemas,” he said.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10