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Karuppu box office collection day 1: Suriya's film sees a strong start, but fails to cross Kanguva opening day numbers

Karuppu box office collection day 1: The film marks the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after Aaru, which was released in 2005.

May 16, 2026 07:14 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Karuppu box office collection day 1: After battling unexpected last-minute delays, financial hurdles, and cancelled screenings, Suriya’s Karuppu finally hit theatres on May 15. Co-starring Trisha Krishnan, the action drama opened to packed cinema halls and massive fan celebrations across Tamil Nadu. Despite the rocky road to release, the film managed a solid start at the box office, raking in over 14 crore on its opening day.

Box office game

Karuppu box office collection day 1: The Suriya-starrer is directed by RJ Balaji.

According to Sacnilk, Suriya’s film collected 14.40 crore nett at the box office on its first day across 4,891 shows. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 50.35 per cent on its opening day. While the morning shows saw a modest 24.54 per cent footfall, occupancy picked up steadily through the day, with afternoon shows registering 45.92 per cent, evening shows 53.31 per cent, and night shows witnessing an impressive 75.15 per cent turnout.

As per the portal, the film has grossed a total of 4.00 crore overseas, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to 20.66 crore.

However, the film failed to beat the opening day numbers of his Tamil reincarnation drama Kanguva. The film was released in theatres on November 14, 2024, and earned 22 crore net in India on the opening day. It was Suriya's best-ever opening, beating Singam II's 12-crore opening by a country mile. Karuppu marks the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after Aaru (2005).

About the film

 
opening day suriya ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu trisha krishnan
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