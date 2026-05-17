Karuppu box office collection day 3: Suriya's film records a stellar Sunday, crosses 66 crore

Karuppu box office collection day 3: Suriya promised peak mayhem with Karuppu, and it seems like that he has delivered exactly that so far in theatres. Fans of the actor have made sure to celebrate the actor's latest action entertainer in theatres, with videos of many cheering, dancing and jumping during the shows. The film has been performing well at the box office so far. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda cheers for Suriya and Trisha Krishnan as Karuppu dominates box office: ‘It fills all of us with joy’)

Karuppu box office update

Karuppu box office collection day 3: Suriya plays the lead in RJ Balaji's Karuppu, which was supposed to hit screens on May 14.

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The latest report from Sacnilk states that Karuppu has collected ₹26.40 crore. The film collected ₹15.50 crore on its opening day and showed a spike in numbers on Saturday, earning ₹24.15 crore. Sunday's numbers show an upward trend that is a result of positive word of mouth and the advantage of a weekend. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹77.06 crore and the total India net to ₹66.05 crore so far.

On Sunday, Karuppu collected ₹22.61 crore from Tamil shows and an additional ₹3.79 crore from its Telugu shows. The film is now running across 6,818 shows.

About Karuppu

In Karuppu, Suriya plays a fighter who also knows how to win court battles, as he is portrayed as a lawyer in the film. Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and is based on a screenplay by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. In addition to Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film also stars Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy.

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{{^usCountry}} The action thriller was set to release in theatres on May 14, but shows were cancelled at the last minute amid financial troubles faced by producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film was released a day later, on May 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The action thriller was set to release in theatres on May 14, but shows were cancelled at the last minute amid financial troubles faced by producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. The film was released a day later, on May 15. {{/usCountry}}

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Several actors from the Tamil and Telugu industry congratulated Suriya on the success of the film and the response from fans. Naga Chaitanya wrote on X, “Very happy to hear all the positivity around @Suriya_offl Garu’s #Veerabhadrudu . Always looked forward to his films and versatile character selections . It’s an honor for @AnnapurnaStdios to be associated with the Telugu release . Congrats to the entire team on this.” RJ Balaji replied and wrote, “Thank you Chay !!! Glad the film is received well in Telugu too ..!!! Means a lot to us.”

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