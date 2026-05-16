Vijay Deverakonda cheers for Suriya and Trisha Krishnan as Karuppu dominates box office: ‘It fills all of us with joy’

Taking to his X account, Vijay wrote, “So happy to see the overwhelming love for @Suriya_offl na's #Karuppu in Tamil and #Veerabhadrudu in Telugu. Hearing it is huuuuge (red heart emoticon) Love love love the news, for the brilliance he has been showing us on screen, giving his everything every year.. finally when the theaters are loud and noisy it fills all of us with Joy.”

RJ Balaji replied to Vijay's post and wrote, “Thank you so much Vijay, means a lot.”

About Karuppu In Karuppu, Suriya plays a fighter who also knows how to win court battles, as he is portrayed as a lawyer in the film. Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and is based on a screenplay by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. In addition to Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy.

On May 15, the makers took to social media to address the delay in released and thanked fans for the patience. The post began, “There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude.”

It continued, "We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation. Every delay weighed heavily on us too. But through every setback, it was your support, your messages, your faith, and your endless love that kept this dream alive. Today, with full hearts and tears of gratitude, we finally say: #Karuppu is releasing worldwide!

“This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore — it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!” concluded the post.