Karuppu box office collection day 1: Suriya's film sees a strong start, but fails to cross Kanguva opening day numbers

Karuppu box office collection day 1: After battling unexpected last-minute delays, financial hurdles, and cancelled screenings, Suriya’s Karuppu finally hit theatres on May 15. Co-starring Trisha Krishnan, the action drama opened to packed cinema halls and massive fan celebrations across Tamil Nadu. Despite the rocky road to release, the film managed a solid start at the box office, raking in over ₹14 crore on its opening day. Karuppu box office collection day 1: The Suriya-starrer is directed by RJ Balaji.

Box office game According to Sacnilk, Suriya’s film collected ₹14.40 crore nett at the box office on its first day across 4,891 shows. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 50.35 per cent on its opening day. While the morning shows saw a modest 24.54 per cent footfall, occupancy picked up steadily through the day, with afternoon shows registering 45.92 per cent, evening shows 53.31 per cent, and night shows witnessing an impressive 75.15 per cent turnout.

As per the portal, the film has grossed a total of ₹4.00 crore overseas, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹20.66 crore.

However, the film failed to beat the opening day numbers of his Tamil reincarnation drama Kanguva. The film was released in theatres on November 14, 2024, and earned ₹22 crore net in India on the opening day. It was Suriya's best-ever opening, beating Singam II's ₹12-crore opening by a country mile. Karuppu marks the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after Aaru (2005).

About the film On May 14, fans of Suriya were left disappointed after all the screenings of RJ Balaji’s Karuppu were cancelled amid financial troubles faced by producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. On Friday, Suriya took to social media to share an update about the film’s release and give out a special shout-out to all his fans. Sharing a series of posters announcing that Karuppu will finally hit theatres today, he thanked fans for standing by the team despite the film’s rocky start and last-minute release hurdles. Sharing the posters, the actor wrote, “Dear all… Thank you for being with us! (folded hand emoji) #Karuppu #VeeraBhadrudu from today!”

In Karuppu, Suriya plays a fighter who also knows how to win court battles, as he is portrayed as a lawyer in the film. Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and is based on a screenplay by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. In addition to Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy.