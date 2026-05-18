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Karuppu box office collection day 4: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan film brings in 78 crore; Vijay congratulates the team

Karuppu box office collection day 4: RJ Balaji's courtroom drama with a twist stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. Here's how it's faring. 

May 18, 2026 10:09 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Karuppu box office collection day 4: RJ Balaji’s Suriya-Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15. The film crossed the 68 crore mark in net collections in India in its first weekend and 147 crore worldwide, according to the makers. After an expected dip on Monday, the film still managed to impressively cross the 75 crore mark in India.

Karuppu box office collection

Karuppu box office collection day 4: Suriya in a still from the RJ Balaji film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Karuppu had collected 10.79 crore net in India on Monday after showing an expected dip and yet bringing in good numbers for a weekday. This takes the film’s total domestic collection to 78.79 crore.

Karuppu registered an opening of 15.50 crore on Friday after it missed a Thursday release due to financial issues faced by Dream Warrior Pictures production house. Nonetheless, the film saw a spike in collections over the weekend, bringing in 24.15 crore on Saturday and 28.35 crore on Sunday. The film registered good occupancies on the weekend.

The film is already faring better than Suriya’s previous films and has beaten their lifetime collections. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) had collected 49.10 crore net in India in its lifetime. Kanguva (2024) made 70.37 crore and Retro (2025) collected 60.58 crore in its lifetime. Karuppu is faring better in Tamil than its dubbed Telugu version.

CM Vijay congratulates team Karuppu

Karuppu is a fantasy action drama film directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. It stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. By the weekend, the film had already become Tamil cinema’s highest-grossing film for 2026.

With the film holding strong on Monday despite it being a weekday, it remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days.

 
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