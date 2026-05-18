Karuppu box office collection day 4: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan film brings in 78 crore; Vijay congratulates the team

Karuppu box office collection day 4: RJ Balaji’s Suriya-Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu was released in theatres on May 15. The film crossed the ₹68 crore mark in net collections in India in its first weekend and ₹147 crore worldwide, according to the makers. After an expected dip on Monday, the film still managed to impressively cross the ₹75 crore mark in India.

Karuppu box office collection

Karuppu box office collection day 4: Suriya in a still from the RJ Balaji film.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Karuppu had collected ₹10.79 crore net in India on Monday after showing an expected dip and yet bringing in good numbers for a weekday. This takes the film’s total domestic collection to ₹78.79 crore.

Karuppu registered an opening of ₹15.50 crore on Friday after it missed a Thursday release due to financial issues faced by Dream Warrior Pictures production house. Nonetheless, the film saw a spike in collections over the weekend, bringing in ₹24.15 crore on Saturday and ₹28.35 crore on Sunday. The film registered good occupancies on the weekend.

The film is already faring better than Suriya’s previous films and has beaten their lifetime collections. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) had collected ₹49.10 crore net in India in its lifetime. Kanguva (2024) made ₹70.37 crore and Retro (2025) collected ₹60.58 crore in its lifetime. Karuppu is faring better in Tamil than its dubbed Telugu version.

CM Vijay congratulates team Karuppu

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, the film’s producer, SR Prabhu, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, along with a few other members of the team. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the film wrote, “We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl‘s #Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes.” Trisha did not accompany them, nor did Suriya or Balaji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, the film’s producer, SR Prabhu, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, along with a few other members of the team. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the film wrote, “We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl‘s #Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes.” Trisha did not accompany them, nor did Suriya or Balaji. {{/usCountry}}

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Karuppu is a fantasy action drama film directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Rathna Kumar, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. It stars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. By the weekend, the film had already become Tamil cinema’s highest-grossing film for 2026.

With the film holding strong on Monday despite it being a weekday, it remains to be seen how it fares in the coming days.

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