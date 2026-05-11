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‘Karuppu is not made for people on social media’: RJ Balaji says he wanted to show the Suriya of Ayan and Singam

Karuppu stars Suriya in the lead role and presents him in an massy, action-packed role where he will seen fighting for justice.

May 11, 2026 10:34 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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The Karuppu trailer promises ‘peak mayhem’ for ardent Suriya fans. The star is in action mode as he makes a mass entry and goes on to kick and punch his way through his enemies. The RJ Balaji film, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, is all set to hit theatres on May 14. Ahead of the release, the makers were present at a promotional event at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Trivandrum. On stage, the director shared a few words about the film and what fans can expect.

What RJ Balaji said about Karuppu

Suriya plays dual roles in RJ Balaji's Karuppu, which will hit screens on May 14.

RJ Balaji said on stage, “I don't want to overpromise and underdeliver. It is a very entertaining, mass masala film with Suriya sir we always love. Ayan, Singam… all the films that we have seen of him… so that is the Suriya sir I wanted to show in this film. The film is made for people of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra… It is not made for people on social media. It is made for those who celebrate cinema in the darkness of cinema halls, not for those who do postmortems on social media. Not for them. This is for all of us to celebrate.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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