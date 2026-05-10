Karuppu trailer: Suriya returns to deliver justice to a neglected case, Trisha Krishnan promises peak sambavam. Watch

Karuppu trailer: Suriya is in action mode in the official trailer of his upcoming release, Karuppu. The makers released the trailer on Sunday ahead of the release, and Suriya is back in form in an action-packed social drama. He owns the swag, pulls out the punches and leaves no stone unturned to make sure he gets justice for the needed. (Also read: Trisha Krishnan can't stop smiling as she attends Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister)

About the Karuppu trailer

Karuppu trailer: Suriya in a still from the film.

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The trailer begins on a sombre note as an old man and his granddaughter are treated with no grace at the court where they are made to appear again and again for a pending case. Trisha Krishnan plays a lawyer, but she has to oppose the defense lawyer played by RJ Balaji- who will spare no chance to show them down. What can she do in this dire situation?

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{{^usCountry}} Here comes Suriya's Karuppu, as he makes sure that the justice is delivered, and he will not spare anyone who comes in his way. Suriya plays someone who not only excels in street fighting but also knows how to win battles in court, as he has been portrayed as a lawyer in the film. The trailer delivers many whistle-worthy moments as Suriya nails the action sequences, with a peppy background score from Sai Abhyankkar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here comes Suriya's Karuppu, as he makes sure that the justice is delivered, and he will not spare anyone who comes in his way. Suriya plays someone who not only excels in street fighting but also knows how to win battles in court, as he has been portrayed as a lawyer in the film. The trailer delivers many whistle-worthy moments as Suriya nails the action sequences, with a peppy background score from Sai Abhyankkar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Suriya looks like a million bucks in the trailer.. His swaggiest and massiest version in recent times.. Man is blasting like a Saravedi on screen with his screen presence.” Another said, “Peak sambavam loading. Suriya fans were waiting for this mass action.” “Goosebumps,” quipped another fan in the comments. About Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Suriya looks like a million bucks in the trailer.. His swaggiest and massiest version in recent times.. Man is blasting like a Saravedi on screen with his screen presence.” Another said, “Peak sambavam loading. Suriya fans were waiting for this mass action.” “Goosebumps,” quipped another fan in the comments. About Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

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Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and is based on a screenplay by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. It is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. In addition to Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars Swasika, Indrans, Yogi Babu, Sshivada, Natty Subramaniam, and Supreeth Reddy.

A teaser of the film was released on Suriya’s birthday last June, showing him in dual roles. One version of him, dressed in white, is a lawyer named Saravanan who says he, too, goes by an alias. The other version, dressed in black with an aruval/koduval (kind of machete/sickle) in hand, seems more violent than the lawyer. The actor even references a famous scene from the song Oru Maalai in Ghajini in the teaser.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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