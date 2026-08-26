Kayadu Lohar has her biggest fangirl moment as she finds Rajinikanth seated beside her on flight: ‘I am still dreaming’

Imagine Rajinikanth seated beside you on a flight! Such was the luck of actor Kayadu Lohar on Tuesday. The actor took to Instagram to share how she was taken pleasantly surprised to see Rajinikanth seated right beside her on the flight to Hyderabad. She said that she could not believe that this happened and called herself the ‘biggest fan’ of the superstar.

What Kayadu shared

Rajinikanth was all smiles in the picture with Kayadu Lohar.

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Kayadu posted the selfie she took with Rajinikanth and wrote in the caption, “I think I am still dreaming!!! From being the biggest fan to somehow ending up sitting RIGHT NEXT to Rajinikanth sir on a flight… I still can’t believe this happened. The moment I saw him Sundari started playing in my head and I was instantly in la-la land.”

She went on to add, “What a surreal, unexpected moment ….My day is made. Hoping one day I do get to share screen with him. #thalaivar I look like a potato.”

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{{^usCountry}} Rajinikanth has often surprised fans by flying economy class, greeting them even if they approach him. In March 2024, he was spotted on a flight from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. He didn’t try to hide his face and looked relaxed as the person sitting next to him seemed on cloud nine. He chatted with the crew before he had to take his seat for takeoff. Actor Jiiva, who even bumped into Rajinikanth on a shuttle the same day, shared pictures with him, writing, “Flying high with the superstar Rajinikanth sir!” About Rajinikanth's next {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajinikanth has often surprised fans by flying economy class, greeting them even if they approach him. In March 2024, he was spotted on a flight from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. He didn’t try to hide his face and looked relaxed as the person sitting next to him seemed on cloud nine. He chatted with the crew before he had to take his seat for takeoff. Actor Jiiva, who even bumped into Rajinikanth on a shuttle the same day, shared pictures with him, writing, “Flying high with the superstar Rajinikanth sir!” About Rajinikanth's next {{/usCountry}}

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Rajinikanth was last seen on screen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, which released last year in August. Fans are eagerly awaiting for his next release Jailer 2. It is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The first song from Jailer 2, Ala Bolelo, was released last week. With music and vocals by Anirudh Ravichander, it features lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj. Niranjana Raman, Aparna Harikumar, and Deepthi Suresh provide additional vocals. The song features Rajinikanth and Shamna Kasim.

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It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. A sequel to Jailer (2023), the film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik, reprising their roles from the predecessor. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff will reprise their cameo roles. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shah Rukh Khan were reportedly approached for cameos, but they reportedly turned them down. The film will be released on October 15.