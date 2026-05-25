Khushbu Sundar felicitates Tamil Nadu CM Vijay: ‘It was a very emotional moment for me to see my younger brother’

Kollywood stars might have their ideological and political differences but it seems like they’re rallying behind Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. Actor and BJP member Khushbu Sundar, president of the STEPS (small screen producers council), met CM Vijay and felicitated him on Monday. (Also read: Krishna tells Vishal not to 'belittle' minister Rajmohan after Tamil Nadu CM Vijay appoints him to film ministry)

Khushbu Sundar meets CM Vijay

Khushbu Sundar met CM Vijay and shared pictures on her social media.

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In the first pic, Khushbu was seen with Vijay as the two of them smiled and posed beside each other. The second picture had members of the council posing with Vijay inside his office. “As the President of STEPS (small screen producers council), I along with my team of office bearers, had the honour and privilege to meet the Honorable CM of Tamilnadu, Thiru @actorvijay avl at The Secretariat and felicitate him. Thank your for your time and warmth,” she said in the caption.

She went on to add, “On a personal note, it was a very emotional moment for me to see my younger brother behind the table as the CM. Mutual love and respect is forever.”

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{{^usCountry}} After the meeting, Khushbu spoke to reporters and said, “I felt very emotional seeing my brother, Vijay as our Chief Minister. We can now witness a transparent government where everyone is working toward one goal serving the people. This feeling of seeing your brother as the CM is surreal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the meeting, Khushbu spoke to reporters and said, “I felt very emotional seeing my brother, Vijay as our Chief Minister. We can now witness a transparent government where everyone is working toward one goal serving the people. This feeling of seeing your brother as the CM is surreal.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, ran into issues with the CBFC and has yet to hit screens after being postponed from its intended January release. However, the latest update on the Tamil film's release date is that the title has now been updated on several ticketing websites. On the ticket booking platform District, the release date of Jana Nayagan now reads June 19. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, ran into issues with the CBFC and has yet to hit screens after being postponed from its intended January release. However, the latest update on the Tamil film's release date is that the title has now been updated on several ticketing websites. On the ticket booking platform District, the release date of Jana Nayagan now reads June 19. {{/usCountry}}

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There has been no official confirmation of the release date of Jana Nayagan so far. The makers, KVN Productions, have not released any statement on the release yet. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. In April, several scenes from Jana Nayagan were leaked online amid the long tussle to release it in theatres. HD prints of the full film were uploaded to piracy sites. The leak, which came just before Vijay’s entry into politics with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, rattled the Tamil film industry. The police have made 9 arrests in the case so far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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