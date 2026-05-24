Krishna tells Vishal not to 'belittle' minister Rajmohan after Tamil Nadu CM Vijay appoints him to film ministry

He took to his X account and wrote, “Dear Mr. Vishal, do not belittle minister #Rajmohan or his capabilities, how can you estimate his ministry without knowing how he is going to run it. Your 3 point suggestion is fair enough but you're the same man who gave an interiview asking producers not to make small films.”

Actor Vishal openly questioned this decision and said Rajmohan is someone who has little or no experience of what is happening in the Tamil film industry. However, many others came in defence of CM Vijay and said one must consider the fact that Vijay has made the decision with a lot of careful thought. Among the ones who came in support of Vijay was actor Krishna.

Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar approved the allocation of portfolios to the nine ministers who were sworn in along with the chief minister C Joseph Vijay , on May 10. Party's Egmore legislator Rajmohan became the minister for school education, Tamil development, information and publicity. He will handle the portfolios of archaeology, Tamil official language and Tamil culture, information and publicity, film technology and cinematograph act, newsprint control, stationery and printing, and government press.

He added, “Our CM is also new to his job, how come you don't have an opinion there. By the way, i hope u remember how u left me high n dry when I had an issue. Before winning you said “wait until elections r over,” but after u won.. u excused urself from the issue. Let's give Rajmohan a chance.”

What Vishal had said earlier For the unversed, a few days ago this month, Vishal had written, “Happy to see #CMJosephVijay allocating ministries to respective elected MLAs but it's disheartening to see honorable minister #Rajmohan to be in charge as minister of Film Technology and Cinematograph Act. How would I or we as a body or as an association render our requests or grievances of our film industry which is actually bleeding and so many reforms to be made and give a ray of hope for the fraternity especially producers /production houses to someone who has lesser or no experience of wat is happening in our industry more than our CM who was and is part of the industry from grassroot level and being part of the fraternity for last 30 years.”

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades.