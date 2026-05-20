Sibi Sathyaraj meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay days after defending his decision to assign Rajmohan in film ministry. See pics

He added, “Having had the privilege of knowing him for almost two decades, I can proudly say that his humility, warmth, and simplicity have remained the same throughout all these years. Wishing him good health, continued success, and a bright future for our state. Thank you so much for your time, dear Anna.”

Sibi shared the pictures on his X account and wrote, “Super happy to have met our Honourable Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ. Anna today to congratulate him on his massive victory in the TN 2026 elections."

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj is all praise for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay . The actor shared a couple of pictures from their most recent meeting, in which the two smiled and posed. Sibi has been a vocal supporter of Vijay and also came to his defence after his decision to appoint Rajmohan for the film ministry was questioned last week. (Also read: Vishal questions Tamil Nadu CM Vijay over assigning Rajmohan as Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act )

Sibi defended Vijay On Saturday, Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar approved the allocation of portfolios to the nine ministers who were sworn in along with the chief minister C Joseph Vijay, on May 10. Vijay assigned Rajmohan to become the minister for school education, Tamil development, information and publicity. He will handle the portfolios of archaeology, Tamil official language and Tamil culture, information and publicity, film technology and cinematograph act, newsprint control, stationery and printing, and government press.

Vishal questioned the decision, but many others publicly defended Vijay on social media. Among them was actor Sibi Sathyaraj, who wrote, “Let us all respect our Honourable Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ Anna’s decisions and allow time for the results to unfold. It is not fair to arrive at conclusions without giving someone the opportunity to prove themselves. Our CM clearly understands the challenges our industry is facing, and under his guidance, we can confidently trust that Honourable Minister @imrajmohan sir’s work will set a new benchmark.”

This is not the first time that Sibi has cheered for Vijay. After Vijay was sworn in as the CM of Tamil Nadu, he had written a note on X to congratulate him. "Congratulations to our Honourable Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay Anna on successfully winning the Assembly floor test and earning the confidence of the House. Wishing you strength and success in serving the people of Tamil Nadu and leading the state towards progress," he wrote.

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. TVK caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades.