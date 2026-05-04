Lakshmi Manchu says Trisha Krishnan has got best birthday gift with Vijay's TVK victory: ‘What a day to celebrate’

Celebrities from the film industry on Monday extended congratulations to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay after early counting trends in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections showed his party leading by 108 seats of the total 234 seats. Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be dating him, turned 43 on May 4. She paid a visit to Vijay’s home in Chennai after a darshan at Tirumala. Actor Lakshmi Manchu wished Trisha on her birthday, while adding how it must be extra special this year, given the massive victory of the party on the result day.

What Lakshmi wrote for Trisha

Lakshmi Manchu has congratulated Trisha Krishnan on her birthday.

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Taking to her X account, Lakshmi wrote, “Happy Birthday to the ever gorgeous and graceful @trishtrashers! What a day to celebrate! I guess the universe decided to give you the best birthday gift with that massive victory ! Double celebrations for you today! Have a magical one, darling! #HappyBirthdayTrisha”

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{{^usCountry}} Early on Monday, Trisha was spotted ringing in her birthday with a darshan at Tirumala, as she had done every year on that day. The actor was spotted heading into the temple with her team while dressed in a white kurta suit. In the afternoon, Trisha was spotted arriving at Vijay’s Chennai beachfront mansion in Neelankarai. She changed out of her white outfit and was spotted in her car in a green outfit as she arrived at Vijay’s home. She did not speak to the media present outside his home but was spotted smiling as she headed inside. About TVK lead in Tamil Nadu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Early on Monday, Trisha was spotted ringing in her birthday with a darshan at Tirumala, as she had done every year on that day. The actor was spotted heading into the temple with her team while dressed in a white kurta suit. In the afternoon, Trisha was spotted arriving at Vijay’s Chennai beachfront mansion in Neelankarai. She changed out of her white outfit and was spotted in her car in a green outfit as she arrived at Vijay’s home. She did not speak to the media present outside his home but was spotted smiling as she headed inside. About TVK lead in Tamil Nadu {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's family was seen celebrating at their residence as the party continued its strong lead across the state, with early projections placing it ahead in 110 of the total 234 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's family was seen celebrating at their residence as the party continued its strong lead across the state, with early projections placing it ahead in 110 of the total 234 seats. {{/usCountry}}

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Trisha and Vijay are a celebrated Kollywood pair having acted in films such as Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008). They worked together again after years in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo (2023), where they played husband and wife. Trisha also featured in a special number, Matta, which was a callback to their hit song from Ghilli in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT (2024).

Vijay has been married to Sangeeta Sornalingam since 1999, and they have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. The rumours of him dating Trisha created a stir on social media. In February this year, news leaked that Sangeeta had filed for divorce, citing infidelity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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