Leo box office collection day 9: Vijay and Sanjay Dutt film falls down to 7 crore, earns 271 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 28, 2023 10:30 AM IST

Leo box office collection day 9: The Lokesh Kanagaraj film entered its second week since release. It stars Vijay, Trisha and Sanjay Dutt.

Leo box office collection day 9: Vijay's film has been on a decline ever since its impressive opening. The film entered the second week of its release and earned 7 crore on its second Friday, as indicated by early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. It stands at a domestic total of 271.25 crore. Also read: Leo review: Vijay’s emotionally weak action overload is held up by some crafty filmmaking

Leo box office

Vijay and Sanjay Dutt in a still from Leo.

Leo had opened in India at 64.8 crore but was reduced to almost half of its opening collection in the following days due to negative reviews and negative word of mouth. It showed some improvement on its first Sunday with a collection of 39.8 crore. After collecting 30.7 crore on Dussehra, it has only been on a downward trend since Wednesday. On Friday, it stooped to just 7 crore. It had collected 264.25 crore in its first week but the number is likely to be much lower in its second week.

More about Leo

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Vijay opposite Trisha. The film also has Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja among the lead cast. Leo marks a reunion between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master.

Lokesh gets injured during film promotion

On Tuesday, Lokesh suffered a minor injury during the promotion of the film at the Aroma Theatre in Palakkad, Kerala. A large number of people were gathered outside the theatre to see him in Palakkad. Due to the injury, the director had to cancel his other two fan events in the state.

Sharing an update on X, he wrote, "Thank you Kerala for your love. Overwhelmed, happy and grateful to see you all in Palakkad. Due to a small injury in the crowd, I couldn't make it to the other two venues and the press meeting. I would certainly come back to meet you all in Kerala again soon. Till then continue enjoying #Leo with the same love."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Topics
lokesh kanagaraj actor vijay box office
