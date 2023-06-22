Leo song Naa Ready out: Vijay puts his dancing shoes on in new number

First song from Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is out on the occasion of his 49th birthday. Titled, Naa Ready, it's a fierce, electric number all about the star power of the popular actor.

Vijay sparkles in new Leo Song Naa Ready.

While the video mostly features the lyrics of the song, it also offers a short glimpse at Vijay grooving with his mates in a large arena. Swinging a cigarette in his mouth, he pulls off some cool moves.

Earlier on Thursday, Vijay gave a surprise to his fans: the first look of his upcoming Tamil movie. The project marks a reunion between Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master.

In the poster, which the actor posted on his social media handles at midnight, Vijay is seen swinging a hammer. The background features snowcapped mountains and a hyena. The tagline on the poster read: "In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine gods or dreaded demons."

Kanagraj also shared the first look on Twitter and extended his best wishes to the actor. "#LeoFirstLook is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast," the filmmaker tweeted.

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who earlier worked with Vijay in Tamil hits Ghilli, Kuruvi, Thirupaachi and Aathi, features opposite the actor in the film.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also stars in Leo, which marks his Tamil debut.

Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast of Leo. Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as Kaththi, Master and Beast, is scoring the soundtrack of the movie produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

Besides Leo, Vijay has another movie in the pipeline. In May, Vijay had confirmed that he will be working with filmmaker Venkat Prabu for an untitled movie, which marks his 68th big screen effort. Prabhu will be directing the film, backed by AGS Entertainment, from his own script.

