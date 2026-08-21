Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut film DC with Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy grosses 100 crore worldwide in 2 weeks

Filmmaker Arun Matheswaran’s adaptation of Devdas, DC, was released in theatres on August 7 to a good response from critics and audience alike. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj debuted as a lead actor with the film, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy. In two weeks of its release, the film has grossed ₹100 crore worldwide, according to the filmmakers.

DC grosses ₹ 100 crore worldwide in 2 weeks

Wamiqa Gabbi and Lokesh Kanagaraj star in Arun Matheswaran's DC.

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On Friday, production house Sun Pictures took to their social media to announce that DC has grossed ₹100 crore worldwide since its release. “Massive Blockbuster #DC,” they wrote, sharing a picture of Lokesh holding a gun. “Massive blockbuster. 100+ crores worldwide gross,” reads the text on the picture. An overwhelmed Lokesh also re-shared the post, writing, “All this love… forever grateful (folded hands emoji).”

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{{^usCountry}} A thrilled Wamiqa also shared the news on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Thank you.” According to the trade website Sacnilk, DC has collected ₹61.54 crore net and ₹70.85 crore gross in India so far. Adding to that the ₹21.85 crore it collected from overseas, the film has collected ₹92.70 crore in 14 days, as per the website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A thrilled Wamiqa also shared the news on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Thank you.” According to the trade website Sacnilk, DC has collected ₹61.54 crore net and ₹70.85 crore gross in India so far. Adding to that the ₹21.85 crore it collected from overseas, the film has collected ₹92.70 crore in 14 days, as per the website. {{/usCountry}}

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Nonetheless, it is an impressive figure for a film mounted on a medium budget. DC is also one of the highest-grossing Tamil films this year, beaten only by Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, Suriya’s Karuppu, and Vishwanath & Sons. It has beaten Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, and Ravi Mohan’s Parasakthi’s ₹85.10 crore lifetime collection to take the fourth spot. It remains to be seen if the film maintains its momentum as it enters its third week.

About Arun Matheswaran’s DC

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DC is Arun Matheswaran’s next film after the 2024 Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures. Lokesh plays a gangster named Devadas, aka Das, in the film. Sanjana plays a bar singer named Parvathy, and Wamiqa plays an exploited sex worker named Chandra. While the film is an action thriller, it also explores the romance between Das, Parvathy and Chandra.

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Anirudh Ravichander’s music for the film hit it out of the park and received widespread acclaim. Instead of the usual adaptations of Devdas, Arun moves the setting from affluent locales to a gang that loots and kills for money. Unlike the original protagonist of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Bengali classic, his hero has nothing to lose. Despite his rough exterior, Arun’s protagonist veers from the privileged, selfish, chauvinistic and class-conscious character everyone has known for years.