Ayushmann Khurrana's theatre group once rejected Wamiqa Gabbi, then she became his co-star. Watch their 'confrontation'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Wamiqa Gabbi recently starred together in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan. This was the two actors' first collaboration, but it wasn't the first time they crossed paths, figuratively speaking. Ayushmnann Khurrana with Wamiqa Gabbi in a still from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

Last month, in an interview, Wamiqa revealed how she was rejected by a theatre group that Ayushmann was a member of. The clip of their hilarious confrontation has now resurfaced on social media.

Ayushmann's theatre group rejected Wamiqa On the show, Ayushmann spoke about his college days in Chandigarh before he entered the film industry and how he had been deeply involved in acting and singing since then. He said, "I had a band and a theatre group, I was having a lot of fun in Chandigarh."

Wamiqa interrupted him and asked, "Which theatre group was this? Aaghaaz?" She then revealed that she had auditioned for the theatre group. "They rejected me," she said. Visibly embarrassed, Ayushmann responded, "I was not there that time. My juniors must have rejected you."

Wamiqa gave a sarcastic, "Yeah." She continued, “But now we are doing a film together so f*** y**.” She later clarified, “I am saying this to your juniors and not to you, I love you.”