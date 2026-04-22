Magazine slams fake cover circulated by Vijay's TVK and fans ahead of Tamil Nadu elections; internet says ‘file case’

A day ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, Frontline Magazine (of The Hindu group) has called out Vijay’s fans and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, for circulating a fake cover with their name. The cover claimed that TN is experiencing a new ‘political force’ led by Vijay and his party, a claim the magazine has now clarified as false.

‘Vijay wave’ fake cover circulated

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.(PTI)

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An X (formerly Twitter) user named Dr Ravishankar Sadasivam posted a fake cover of Frontline magazine. The picture on the cover shows a massive crowd gathered as Vijay passes by in his van during a campaign. The cover story’s headline reads: Vijay wave, and the subhead reads: “After five decades, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a new political force that has shattered conventional bipolar politics and turned the state’s entrenched Dravidian duology upside down.”

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{{^usCountry}} The post’s caption read: “The wave is real. It has sustained till elections. I also was one among those who believed that it will drop to under 15% as election nears, but it is actually remaining the massive same. The only thing that remains to be seen is if it's a tsunami. Vijay will win many seats, and he is certainly a contender for the top post in a 3 cornered fight. He draws the largest spontaneous crowd after MGR in TN electoral history. The crowd will certainly vote for him. It's childish to be in denial.” Magazine slams fake cover {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post’s caption read: “The wave is real. It has sustained till elections. I also was one among those who believed that it will drop to under 15% as election nears, but it is actually remaining the massive same. The only thing that remains to be seen is if it's a tsunami. Vijay will win many seats, and he is certainly a contender for the top post in a 3 cornered fight. He draws the largest spontaneous crowd after MGR in TN electoral history. The crowd will certainly vote for him. It's childish to be in denial.” Magazine slams fake cover {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The official social media accounts of Frontline took cognisance of the fake cover being circulated and called out Vijay’s fans. They wrote on X and Instagram, “Note to the public! This cover is fake and was not published by @frontline_india magazine. It’s being falsely circulated online by supporters of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Please verify sources before sharing misinformation.” They also posted a picture of the cover with ‘fake’ stamped on it, directly calling out TVK, “THIS COVER IS FAKE. Frontline has not published it. TVK is circulating misinformation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official social media accounts of Frontline took cognisance of the fake cover being circulated and called out Vijay’s fans. They wrote on X and Instagram, “Note to the public! This cover is fake and was not published by @frontline_india magazine. It’s being falsely circulated online by supporters of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Please verify sources before sharing misinformation.” They also posted a picture of the cover with ‘fake’ stamped on it, directly calling out TVK, “THIS COVER IS FAKE. Frontline has not published it. TVK is circulating misinformation.” {{/usCountry}}

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The internet was shocked to see the cover was a fake. One X user wrote, “Take them on in court. Let him and his party learn a lesson.” Another wrote, “Shame on you Vijay @TVKVijayHQ stop embarrassing us.” Some even suggested that the magazine should file a case against TVK, with one person writing, “Why don't you file case and make a complaint with ECI?” “You can take severe action against them or give them a warning, for spreading misinformation using your name,” wrote another.

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The Tamil Nadu elections will be held on April 23, and Vijay will be contesting for the first time via his TVK party. His final film, Jana Nayagan, has yet to be certified by the CBFC after being delayed from its January release.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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