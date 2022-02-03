Mahaan trailer shows Vikram’s transformation from a principled teacher to a bootlegger. Watch

The trailer of Amazon Prime’s upcoming Tamil film Mahaan, starring Vikram in the lead, was unveiled on Wednesday. The trailer tracks the story of Vikram’s character - a teacher with Gandhian principles, who turns into a bootlegger.

The film features Vikram as a strict commerce teacher who grew up with strong principles. However, when life doesn’t treat him fairly, he decides to break bad and turn into a liquor baron. Along the journey, Vikram distances himself from his wife and son. As per the trailer, the film will also be a hard-hitting father-son drama. Vikram's character in the movie is also the son of a liquor-ban activist.

Mahaan features father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram for the first time. The last shot of the teaser gives a glimpse of Dhruv. It is believed that the movie is the story of how a son reforms his father.

The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar, revolves around a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as of those around him.

Mahaan also stars Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles. The movie will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. Apart from Tamil, Mahaan will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. In Kannada, the film will be titled Maha Purusha.

Besides Mahaan, Vikram is also part of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. The project marks Vikram’s reunion with the filmmaker after a decade, and he will be seen playing one of the lead characters in the movie.

He also has action-thriller Cobra in the pipeline. The project, which marks the third collaboration of Vikram and AR Rahman after Raavanan and I, stars former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan as the antagonist - this project marks his acting debut.

