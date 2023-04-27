Mani Ratnam talks about going pan-Indian with Ponniyin Selvan franchise: 'Not a trap but a choice'

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who is gearing up for the release of Ponniyin Selvan II this week, opened up on what truly makes a film pan-Indian today. He also said that filmmakers shouldn’t see making pan-Indian films as a trap, but as a choice. Also read: Aishwarya Rai touches Mani Ratnam's feet after he reveals why 'she’s absolutely right' for Ponniyin Selvan. Watch

Director Mani Ratnam with music composer and singer AR Rahman and actor Vikram at a press meet. (ANI)

In a recent interview, Mani Ratnam was asked what makes a film pan-Indian in today’s context. Highlighting that nobody is compelling filmmakers or actors to make a certain kind of film, he pointed out that doing pan-Indian films should be a choice.

“We’ve been doing it since Chandralekha (1948), but those films were never called pan-Indian back then. We accepted our films to be this way long ago, while the rest of the north learnt to watch south Indian films, appreciate, encourage and develop them much later. It’s just a part of our growth and it’s healthy to see a film like Kantara, in a regional language, speaking about a regional culture, doing well across the country. No one is compelling directors or actors to make one kind of film. If we start doing that, it’ll make us stale soon. Doing different cinema rejuvenates us. Doing pan-Indian films is not a trap... but a choice,” Mani Ratnam told The Hindu.

Just like the first part, PS2 is also releasing in Hindi along with the original Tamil version. The team was recently in Delhi and Mumbai as part of the promotional tour.

After attempting twice, Mani Ratnam has finally succeeded in making Ponniyin Selvan. In 1994 and 2011, he tried to make Ponniyin Selvan, but both times the project didn’t take off as planned. The period film made in two parts features Jayam Ravi in the role of prince Arulmozhivarman, while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai play key roles. The first part grossed over ₹500 crore globally and emerged as the highest grossing film ever in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam will next team up with Kamal Haasan. The yet-untitled Tamil project will mark the reunion after three decades. The duo had last worked together in Nayakan, which was released in 1987. A story about the rise of a Tamil gangster in Mumbai.

