Mansoor Ali Khan booked by Chennai police for alleged derogatory remarks against Trisha; actor refuses to apologise

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan's controversy with Trisha Krishnan has a fresh development. As per a report by The Hindu, Mansoor has now been booked by the Tamil Nadu police for his alleged derogatory remarks against his Leo co-star. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi condemns Mansoor Ali Khan's remarks on Trisha: They reek of perversion)

Action against Mansoor

Trisha has vowed never to work with Mansoor Ali Khan

The report states that as per the direction of the National Commission for Women, the the Thousand Lights All-Women Police booked Mansoor under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, actor, BJP MP and NCW member Khushbu Sundar had vowed to take action against Mansoor. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali Khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth and nail to protect women and bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society.”

Mansoor refused to apologise

Mansoor held a press conference on Tuesday, in which he held his ground and refused to apologise for his statement. He said, as quoted by DNA, "I didn’t mean (it) personally. If there is a rape or murder scene, is that real in cinema? Does it mean raping someone for real? What does murder in cinema mean? Does it mean they are murdering someone for real? Why do I need to apologise? I didn’t say anything wrong. I respect all actresses.”

Earlier, Mansoor said this controversial remark which invited a lot of flak, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha (in Leo), I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.”

Following this remark, Trisha vowed to never work with Mansoor. Other members of the Tamil film industry, including Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, and Chinmayi Sripada among others also condemned Mansoor for his derogatory comment.

