A day after getting embroiled in a controversy over a contentious remark towards his Leo co-star Trisha, Mansoor Ali Khan issued a statement clarifying his stance and how his words have been misrepresented. The controversy snowballed into a much bigger one as Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, singer Chinmayi Sripada, and other celebrities condemned Mansoor's remark. (Also Read: Mansoor Ali Khan says he made the Trisha comment ‘in jest’, Khusbhu Sundar vows to take action against actor via NCW)

Mansoor's statement

Trisha has vowed never to work with Mansoor Ali Khan again

The statement issued by Mansoor said, "Ah.. My kids informed me that they had heard on the news that I had mistreated Trisha in the press meet. To be honest, I complimented her at that press conference. In the Leo movie, Trisha is treated similarly to how Hanuman moved the mountain Chiranjeevi. I made the comment in jest. Some have purposefully sliced it and presented it to Trisha in an alternative format.

I am not the kind of person who is afraid of all this fuss. Today, politicians in prominent positions are among the heroines who have collaborated with me. Several of the heroines settled down and married wealthy businessmen.

My daughter Dil Rupa is a huge fan of yours. I also have two more daughters. They want to get married. I have to support that. Those who have acted with me know very well how I respect women. Some people have angered Trisha by misrepresenting this. There is much work to be done in the world. So focus on your work. Thank you!"

Khushbu Sundar vows to take action

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Khushbu Sundar, said on Sunday she has taken up the issue of actor Mansoor Ali Khan being accused of making allegedly derogatory remarks in a video about his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan and will be taking action on it. Expressing support for Trisha, the BJP leader said in a post that they are fighting tooth and nail to protect women and bring dignity to them.

"As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali Khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me," Khushbu posted on X (formerly Twitter). "When we are fighting tooth and nail to protect women and bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society," the BJP leader added in his post.

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan were recently seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Leo. Both didn't share screen space; they portrayed prominent roles in the film. Recently, a video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews surfaced on social media, where he was allegedly making some highly inappropriate comments about the actor.

In response to that video, Trisha took to X and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind." Reportedly, in the video, Mansoor said in his regional language, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule."

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo also featured Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja. Leo marked a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master.

- With inputs from ANI

