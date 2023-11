Mansoor Ali Khan shares cryptic apology note for Trisha, hopes to bless her at her wedding

Looks like legal action has inspired Mansoor Ali Khan to tender an apology to Trisha, even if it may not be the most heartfelt. On Friday, a statement from the Leo actor was posted on social media, in which he apologised to his co-star. (Also read: Trisha vows to never work with Mansoor Ali again after his shocking comment on not getting to do 'rape scenes' in films)

Trisha had recently called out Mansoor Ali Khan for sexist comments against her.

“My co-actress Trisha, Please forgive me! May God bless the fortune for me to bless your Mangalyam (marital necklace, mangalsutra) as it goes around in the coconut tray in the auspicious marital ritual! Amen. ---Mansoor Ali Khan"

A person on Twitter caught the drift and asked, “Where is the apology...he asks to forgive?!” Another called it “Pora pokkula oru adi (a step in the journey of battle).”

Mansoor Ali Khan, known for his negative roles in Tamil films, appeared before the police on Thursday in connection with the cases registered against him for making alleged derogatory and unsavoury remarks against Trisha.

Mansoor presented himself before the All Women Police Station at Thousand Lights in Chennai for an inquiry in relation to the case. The National Commission for Women had lodged a police complaint against the actor over a controversial video of his that went viral.

In the video, Mansoor expressed dismay over bedroom scenes not figuring with Trisha in the blockbuster film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with actor Vijay in the lead role and Trisha as co-star.

"When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did other actresses in my earlier movies," Mansoor had said. He further said "I have done so many rape scenes and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir."

After the video went viral, Trisha condemned his remarks and the NCW asked the Tamil Nadu police to take action against Mansoor. Following this, cases were registered under section 354 (intent to outrage modesty) and section 509 (uttering words, gesturing, or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) against him.

Earlier in the day, Mansoor put out a video to say that he did not abscond after the police summoned him to appear today. He would appear before the police in the evening, he had said.

