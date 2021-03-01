Me and my lil Mysterio: Aishwaryaa Dhanush and her son turn mask partners to urge fans to wear a mask

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Dhanush took to Instagram and shared a photo goofing with her son Lingaa. The mother-son duo urged fans to wear a mask with a quirky selfie. In the picture, Aishwaryaa was seen laying in her bed with her hair tied into a messy bun and wearing a beauty mask. She was accompanied by her son, who also sported a mask. However, unlike his mother, he channelled the American professional wrestler Rey Mysterio.

The star kid was seen wearing Mysterio's iconic mask and posing with his mother. Aishwaryaa shared the picture with the caption, "Whether it’s outdoors or indoors...we take our masks very seriously ! #wearyourmask outdoors #maskon indoors Me and my lil Mysterio #sundayselfie." She also tagged the WWE star in the post.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Aishwaryaa also revealed that the family spent the weekend playing a game of monopoly. Sharing a picture of Dhanush, Aishwaryaa wrote, "And the king wins!"

Dhanush engrossed with a game of monopoly.

Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut in 2012 with Tamil romantic drama, 3. The movie starred her husband Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. The film's soundtrack was a hit with Why This Kolaveri Di becoming a viral sensation. After three years, she returned to the big screen with her second directorial project titled Vai Raja Vai. The comedy heist starred Gautham Karthik and Priya Anand. Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu appeared in the movie in an extended cameo. The film also had Dhanush making a special appearance.

In 2017, Aishwaryaa turned director for a documentary on the lives of stuntmen in Tamil cinema. The project was titled Cinema Veeran, and it was produced by Dhanush. It wasn't long ago that Aishwaryaa sported the judge's hat for the Tamil dance reality show Jodi Number One.

As for Dhanush, he will soon be seen in Jagame Thandhiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. He will also film his portion for The Grey Man, helmed by Avengers: Endgame's Russo Brothers. It also stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.